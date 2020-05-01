Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
How L.A. County residents can get a free Headspace subscription

Headspace
(Headspace)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
May 1, 2020
8:30 AM
It’s hard not to feel anxious and stressed out as the coronavirus crisis drags on. Uncertainty about job status, rent or mortgage payments, and kids’ schooling can lead people to feel depressed or overwhelmed.

Headspace has stepped up to help.

L.A. County residents can receive a free subscription for the mindfulness and meditation app. “Sign up to access meditations, as well as sleep and movement exercises, designed to help you care for your mind,” the company’s blog says. (Sample some of the content for L.A.)

Free Headspace subscriptions are part of a partnership with the county’s Department of Public Health. The app has made similar free access to New York residents as well as healthcare workers. The app usually costs $69.99 a year or $12.99 a month, with limited free content available for initial users.

To access the app, you have to physically be in L.A. County. Make sure your browser is set on “share location,” which will allow the company to verify your eligibility. The offer is good through the end of the year and open to new subscribers only.

Need more things to do to stay healthy?

The national mental health initiative We Rise 2020 is offering free streaming live events on Facebook, YouTube or Twitch to help you move, chill, drum and write down your thoughts.

You’ll find easy-to-follow mindfulness exercises with the Tree South L.A. from 9 to 9:20 a.m. May 2, story hour with the drag queen Pickle from 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 3, poetry workshops with Get Lit from noon to 1 p.m. May 4, and Drumming for Life workshops from noon to 1 p.m. May 5. Check out programming for the whole month of May.

Info: L.A. County Department of Mental Health, (800) 854-7771

