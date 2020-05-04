Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Quarantine confessions: What’s your coronavirus secret?

Illustration of a truck filled with toilet paper
Is your coronavirus secret that you’re hoarding toilet paper by the truckload? Or is something else about how you’re conducting yourself during the global pandemic filling you with shame? Whatever it is, make yourself feel a little less lonely by sharing it with us.
(Photo illustration by Steven Banks / Los Angeles Times; Getty)
By Adam TschornDeputy Fashion Editor 
May 4, 2020
11:59 AM
The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a host of dos and don’ts when it comes to flattening the curve, preventing the spread of the disease and decreasing the chances of unknowingly passing along the virus.

But not everyone follows all the rules all the time. That wasn’t happening before the current chaos, and judging from the crowded Orange County beaches, it certainly isn’t happening now. (Who knows? You might be flouting the guidelines as you read this, you unmasked person in a public place.)

It’s also more than likely that these transgressions — big or small — have filled you with shame.

We want to know — completely anonymously, of course — what shame-inducing, rule-flouting behavior you’re not so proud of having engaged in over the last two months.

Have you hoarded a small forest’s worth of toilet paper? Do you sneak over to your boyfriend’s house every Saturday? Or maybe it’s as simple as routinely “forgetting” to mask up before heading out on your evening run.

We won’t divulge identities and we won’t judge. But what we will do is compile and publish some of the most egregious coronavirus confessions for all the world to read. Go ahead. Get it off your chest, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll realize you’re not as alone as you thought.

Adam Tschorn
Deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times.
