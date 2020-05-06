12 pandemic habits we hope L.A. keeps

8. I want to keep my connection with strangers.

This new neighborhood camaraderie propels me to tend my garden, to give something back. (Jeanette Marantos)

It might sound strange, considering we’re sheltering at home and keeping our distance, but I hope we can maintain the spontaneous camaraderie I’ve had with strangers these last six weeks.

On phone calls with people I’ve never met, every conversation just naturally begins with a checking in, a few minutes to talk about how we’re doing and the strangeness of it all before we get down to the business at hand.

That checking in extends to my suburban neighborhood too, where pre-COVID-19 it was rare to see anyone outside, even my neighbors. Our front yards were mostly reserved for cars driving in and out of garages and gardeners who came by every week with their mowers and blowers. But in the last several weeks, our wide, quiet street has been busy with walkers, little family swarms with masked children on scooters or trikes, young teens talking earnestly as they stride by, an older couple waiting to stroll in the twilight.

More people are out in their front yards too, as though by seeing each other we can somehow connect, even at a distance. I’ve discovered neighbors we didn’t know we had, and if I’m in my yard, everyone says something as they pass, about a new flower or plant, or just the general pleasure of being outside. We look forward to watching our little parade of neighbors every day, and it’s made me more attentive to my garden, because it feels like a way to give back.

In the bleakness of our isolation, these little encounters are tiny comforts and a crucial reminder of how much we need each other to stay whole and sane.

— Jeanette Marantos