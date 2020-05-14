44 life-changing habits you don’t want to give up after the pandemic

Zoom and your dog and your grandma. Productivity on a micro scale and respect for others on a macro. Kindness and cleanliness and salad. Welcome to Life 3.0. When the world came to a screeching halt and the tyranny of time lost its grip, you found a way to navigate a new and different path forward that has brought you fresh perspectives.

We asked you, via Instagram, to tell us in one sentence about a change you’ve made that you hope to keep up. Here is what you shared with us and what we, in turn, are sharing with others. Is it the dawn of what theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel called “radical amazement”? We don’t know, but we do know that he advised us to “get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted.” How, after this, can we not?