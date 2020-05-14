44 life-changing habits you don’t want to give up after the pandemic

Zoom and your dog and your grandma. Productivity on a micro scale and respect for others on a macro. Kindness and cleanliness and salad. Welcome to Life 3.0. When the world came to a screeching halt and the tyranny of time lost its grip, you found a way to navigate a new and different path forward that has brought you fresh perspectives.
We asked you, via Instagram, to tell us in one sentence about a change you’ve made that you hope to keep up. Here is what you shared with us and what we, in turn, are sharing with others. Is it the dawn of what theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel called “radical amazement”? We don’t know, but we do know that he advised us to “get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted.” How, after this, can we not?
Spending more time with family and less rushing around.
— Annette Arnesen, 49, Montebello
Daily phone chats with my sister, who lives far away.
— Banaf, 32, Pasadena
Walking more! Hitting 10k steps a day.
— Miranda Abney, 27, Los Angeles
Talk to my dogs every morning.
— Vides Apresto, 31, Anaheim
I hope to continue the careful attention I’m devoting to the books I’d always set aside.
— Chloe Wheeler, 23, Long Beach
To continue to appreciate those who do for others, and do so myself.
— Chloe Stella, 32, Los Angeles
Wake and bake and meditation.
— Jack Martinez, 39, Huntington Park
Not being so busy that I can’t breathe or think.
— Wyndee, 39, Roseburg, Ore.
Zoom morning coffee with my Nana.
I hope to sustain daily yoga practice. Before I only had time to practice a few times a week.
Have more time to continue baking and cooking with my son.
— Lorena Ocampo, 37, Gardena
Been connecting with a lot of followers on IG. I’d like to keep in touch with them.
Maintaining my goal of completing five small tasks a day.
— Travis Stock-Tucker, 32, Long Beach
Gratitude. I didn’t realize what I had until I lost the freedom to do it all.
— Laura Renteria, 39, Pico Rivera
I hope to maintain my loyalty to my skincare routine.
— Emily, 24, Los Angeles
Wayyyy less spending.
— Jorge Mejia, 36, Downey
Slow down and be present. Life is about balance.
Staying in touch with friends I would normally “call next week.” I’m calling them now!
— Ruby York, 31, Los Angeles
Zooming with the whole extended family
— Ashley Boelter, 34, San Diego
Washing dishes in the morning while sipping freshly brewed coffee.
Continue to do small gestures of kindness for my neighbors.
Tidying my bedroom every morning.
— Kristine Clasen, 34, San Francisco
Going for a walk with no headphones every morning.
— Leslie, 33, Yorba Linda
Caring about shopping with the locals rather than big retailers.
My houseplants are attended to daily!
— Jill Ruzevick, 48, Chicago
Keeping the shower clean.
— Bora McCutcheon, 35, Los Angeles
Non-rushed family time before and after work hours.
— Anastasia Nuanes, 31, Burbank
Take time to appreciate the slow-growing plants. Just like us, growth isn’t always quick.
— Brian DeGeer, 33, Long Beach
Weirdly, I’m eating a lot of salads.
— Adeline, 39, Paris
Finding a job that allows me to work from home and always being prepared to job hunt.
— Yumi, 23, Los Angeles
I’m going to continue ordering produce directly from farms.
— Christine Braganza, 67, Palos Verdes Estates
Buying more houseplants and staying home to enjoy them.
— Arturo D. Chavez, 38, Los Angeles
Carving out unstructured time to make art.
— Lindsay (their), 27, Los Angeles
Meal planning and less food waste. I’ve noticed I’m using vegetables I probably would’ve thrown away before.
To check in and say “I love you” to my family at least once a day. Doesn’t matter how busy I am.
Cleaning all produce very well.
Hug my son and husband every day.
Consistently getting a full nine hours of sleep. It’s so refreshing!
Living a slower-paced life.
Being mindful of being in the present because we can’t be anywhere else.
I plan on keeping my morning meditation. Lovely way to start a day.
Always find something new to do or learn, and value who loves you.
Daily cardio, in my living room!
Realizing that my worth isn’t completely defined by my level of productivity.