Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Chris Erskine’s best columns

Chris Erskine
Chris Erskine, columnist and humorist for the Los Angeles Times, prepares to say goodbye to the newspaper.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Chris ErskineColumnist  
May 28, 2020
8:49 AM
Share
Here are some of Chris Erskine’s most colorful and poignant columns from his career as a humor writer and columnist at the L.A. Times.
There are 10 stories.
Advertisement