17 options for matching mask outfits, summer’s newest fashion trend

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks have inadvertently become fashion’s hottest summer accessory.

Now that Angelenos are required to wear face coverings while outdoors, designers, brands and artists have quickly adapted and are capitalizing on this mandated trend with a variety of offerings.

Check out 17 of our favorite must-wear looks.



Rue Stiic

(Rue Stiic)

Advertisement

Designed by Venice Beach native Jillian Beed, Rue Stiic’s Paso dress in the Monet floral print ($199) can be paired with a mask ($29) fashioned from matching deadstock fabric. Both are available at ruestiic.com. All online proceeds from masks will go toward supporting the Bali-based artisans who make each Rue Stiic garment.



Milly

(Milly)

Milly’s Bouquet Floral Faille Cara dress ($395) recently inspired a matching silk face mask ($25). Both colorful items are available at milly.com.



Jonathan Simkhai

(Jonathan Simkhai)

Advertisement

West Hollywood-based label Jonathan Simkhai’s Ella Linen Midi dress ($495) is perfect for neighborhood strolls. The lilac-printed piece from the designer’s summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection has a matching mask (sold separately in a pack of two for $48). The pieces are available at jonathansimkhai.com.



Clare V.

(Clare V.)

Clare V.’s locally produced cotton Bisous Mask ($35 for a pack of four) coordinates perfectly with the brand’s black- and-green-checkered Midi Sac crossbody bag ($355) and “I am a Voter” nylon strap ($95), the latter of which benefits the Entertainment Industry Foundation. The pieces are available at clarev.com.



Ulla Johnson

Advertisement

Ulla Johnson’s feminine Amelia dress ($795) is among the pieces from the designer’s spring 2020 collection that have matching face masks ($20). Available on ullajohnson.com, each mask style is stitched by members of Johnson’s design team using leftover fabric from the label’s runway collection; 100% of each masks’ proceeds will benefit City Harvest and the Bowery Mission in New York.



Johnny Was

(Johnny Was)

Los Angeles fashion label Johnny Was is selling face coverings inspired by their colorful ensembles. The brand’s bohemian Dreamer Long Kaftan ($278) is one of the cotton sateen prints available in a multipack of five masks ($25). Early in the pandemic, Johnny Was’ first shipment of 10,000 masks was sent to healthcare and essential workers at several organizations including Cedars-Sinai, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Project Angel Food and Five Acres. Since then, Johnny Was has produced masks and made them available to the public. Moving forward, the brand will continue donating a pack to essential workers for every pack sold. Masks and other goods are available at johnnywas.com.



Christine Alcalay

Advertisement

Christine Alcalay’s silk organza long-sleeve drop-waist maxi dress ($615) features one of the prints that inspired the New York designer’s new collection of coordinating masks ($29 each — as seen here in her rose print). They are available through christinealcalay.com. Alcalay recently donated 1,700 masks to healthcare professionals working on the front lines across the country.



Kevan Hall

(Kevan Hall)

L.A. designer Kevan Hall’s reptile-print tunic includes a matching mask ($385), which can be purchased by phone at (323) 658-7979 or on kevanhalldesigns.com and etsy.com/shop/kevancares.



Hanna Andersson

(Hanna Andersson)

Advertisement

Children’s wear brand Hanna Andersson is selling face masks for children ages 3 and older. Designed from excess material from the label’s collections, the masks feature soft elastic straps and a pocket for replaceable filters. They’re available in two-packs with one solid and one print per package ($10 per pack). Also, the brand is supporting hospitals nationwide by donating organic-cotton pajama sets to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program and to healthcare workers and patients in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will available at hannaanderdson.com.

Older Brother

Portland, Ore.-based cool-kid brand Older Brother’s tie-dye mask ($45 for a two pack) is sewn in California and hand-dyed using organic heirloom chamomile. The eco-chic mask is inspired by the label’s sustainable, gender-neutral organic Japanese cotton jersey short sleeve tee ($120). Both are available at olderbrother.us. Older Brother is also donating a mask for every mask sold.



Ruban Rojas

Advertisement

Angeleno Ruben Rojas recently modeled a “Love” mask ($20) he designed along with his brand’s forthcoming “Love Yourself” T-shirt ($38), which will be available June 5 on the artist’s website, rubenrojas.com. Rojas said more face masks will be added to the website.

Kenny Flowers

Channel Hawaiian vacay vibes in leisurewear brand Kenny Flowers’ Any Timer 2020 shirt, which is sold with a matching face mask ($89 total) at kennyflowers.com. For each combo purchased, a mask will be donated to Bali-based individuals in need.



Mavrans

Mavrans’ matching mask, shirt and swim trunks. (Mavrans)

Advertisement

Mavran’s colorful masks ($19), shirts ($79) and swim trunks ($79), which are available at mavrans.com, are made of recycled materials; 50% of the masks’ proceeds will go to Feeding America.

Dazey LA

A hand-drawn design by artist Danielle Roxanne Nagel was screen-printed on an organic cotton reversible mask ($25), which can easily be paired with the brand’s Nudes Print Tank ($58). Both are available at dazeyla.com. For each mask sold, another will be donated to Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Center.



The Kit by Daniel Vosovic

Advertisement

The brand’s pink pop floral turtleneck ($68) can be paired with a matching mask, which is made of rayon jersey and available at thekit.com in a pack of five for $50. A portion of the mask’s proceeds benefit the COVID-19 Relief Fund.



Reyn Spooner

(Reyn Spooner)

Reyn Spooner’s creative director Doug Burkman recently resurrected this classic Okole Maluna print from the brand’s archives. The shirt ($108), made of Japanese spun rayon, has a matching face mask ($15.99) available at reynspooner.com. Mask orders help support the brand’s donation efforts with Big Brothers Big Sisters.



Nooworks

Go all in with Nooworks’ shirt, pants and matching bandanna. (Nooworks)

Advertisement

Quirky San Francisco-based brand Nooworks’ playful Mock Neck A-OK shirt ($58) and Casual Bell A-OK pants ($134) now have a matching A-OK bandanna ($24). Pieces are available on nooworks.com. Nooworks’ designer-creator Jennifer D’Angelo said the masks and bandannas were first made for medical worker donations, but because of popularity and demand, she recently made them available to consumers.