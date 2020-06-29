Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
L.A. County beaches will close Fourth of July weekend after coronavirus spike

A woman skates along Venice Beach earlier this month.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Colleen ShalbyAlejandra Reyes-Velarde
June 29, 2020
4:34 PM
Los Angeles County will close its beaches Friday in anticipation of the Fourth of July holiday, a move health officials say is necessary in light of an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

“Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th. We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet. “We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.”

It was not immediately clear whether Long Beach would also close its beaches.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

