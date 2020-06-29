The PlantKween of Instagram will bring you joy

This is part of our series PLANT PPL, where we interview people of color in the plant world.

Back in 2016, the PlantKween of Instagram noticed something: “I didn’t see any Black, queer, femme, nonbinary folks expressing their joy,” @PlantKween, a.k.a. Christopher Griffin, told us. So Griffin, who uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they,” started sharing their own.

Since then Griffin has built a following of more than 180,000 with an infectious smile and community building through plants. Griffin uses their platform and background in education to inspire others to care for plants and care for themselves. From Brooklyn, N.Y., Griffin is NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center assistant director, a collaborator with the plant subscription service Horti , plant influencer and the subject of a recent profile on Vogue.com.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Christopher Griffin a.k.a Instagram’s Plantkween. (Christopher Griffin )

When and why did you start your account @plantkween?

It all started with my grandmother. She was the gardener of the family; she was the original plant queen. She really inspired me to embrace gardening and plants and the joy of it all.

I bought my first houseplant four years ago. I picked a plant that was struggling the most, and I was like if I can make this plant thrive and grow, then I can grow and allow myself to continue on this journey. I still have to have her to this day. She’s my pride and joy.

I’m a nerd. I’m an educator. I love learning, and to me this was an opportunity to learn and explore. I just jumped into the scene, exploring different plant shops, Googling different plants. It was this big adventure that I was having with myself.

At that time, I found myself documenting my process. I started posting on Instagram. I wanted to share my journey, and I realized that there were people that I was following at the time that didn’t look like me. I didn’t see any Black, queer, femme, nonbinary folks expressing their joy. I knew they were out there, but at the time I couldn’t find them. So it grew and blossomed into this fun platform to connect with folks and really just share my journey.

You have more than 180,000 followers. How has your page grown since launching?

I really have just been having fun with it. Social media can become very tiresome and overwhelming, and I never wanted to get to that point. Taking breaks has allowed me to just enjoy it and share organically and authentically. I bring my raw self to the platform and share from a place of joy. That’s what I want to do, just share the joy that plants have brought to my life.

What kind of response have you received from the Black and queer community?

It’s been lovely. I’m a nurturer, I’m an educator, so this is just what I do, and it’s sometimes weird to get praise from things I just enjoy doing. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything big. I’m just being me. The response has been amazing, I’ve been able to connect with amazing and beautiful people. I’ve been able to learn so much. Amazing opportunities have come my way. It’s been a beautiful ride.

What’s the biggest tip you can give to plant parents?

I always say, lead with a sense of curiosity. Whenever I welcome a plant into my home, I’m doing research and investigating what are the things that I need to do in order to care for this particular plant. How I can help this particular plant thrive, its origin, its history, learning all that information.

Just enjoy the process of learning. It also allows you to learn about yourself. I’ve learned so much about myself and how I care for other beings and other things. And that has enabled me to look at how I treat my own body. Am I drinking enough water? Am I getting enough sunlight? Am I being patient with myself as I grow? What are the things that I need to grow? What’s my fertilizer? It’s been quite a journey.

Where do you hope to be in five years?

I’m hoping I can get to a point where it’s not all on Instagram and that there are other opportunities, whether that’s opening up my own plant shop or building my own greenhouse, traveling the world, sharing different houseplants from plant parents around the world and visiting conservatories. That would be the dream. I’m putting that into the universe.

Christopher Griffin’s favorite plant, the snake plant.

(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times )

What’s your favorite plant?

I would have to say the snake plant is probably my favorite. I have over 25 of them and a couple different varieties. They’re just really resilient and hardy. I think they’re the best plant for beginner plant care. They can survive in a multitude of situations, from low light to high light. You don’t need to water them as often. They’re self-sustaining in a lot of ways. Their shapes and colors of their leaves come in a ton of varieties.

