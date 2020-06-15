These are our 14 favorite places to shop for houseplants in L.A
When plant stores were forced to close in March because of the coronavirus, many of them had to get creative with their business plans so that they could accommodate the soaring demand for plants as people sheltered in place at home.
For some plant lovers who view nursery visits as therapy, it was a major loss. Sure you can buy houseplants online and at big box stores, but there’s nothing like buying a plant from someone who offers personalized tips on keeping your newly adopted plant alive.
Is your Calathea roseopicta being finicky? Hank Jenkins of the Plant Provacateur has been known to counsel clients after they have purchased a plant from him. “You need to water your ZZ plant every two weeks,” he told a client who called him before his store closed. “It needs to dry out in between feedings.”
The Los Angeles retail plant community is a collegial group with a generous spirit that extends beyond its customers. At Folia Collective, owner Danae Horst recommends Leaf and Spine for rare plants. At Leaf and Spine, Ernestine Segura refers clients to Planta for larger containers. Potted’s Annette Gutierrez is a big fan of Jenkins of The Plant Provocateur who in turn suggests Sunset Nursery for full sun plants.
Now that stores are beginning to reopen, we decided to list a few of our favorites. Have a preference of your own? Let us know. Because of the pandemic, not all of the businesses on our list will be open, some may have limited hours and some will be offering curbside pickup only. So call or check online before heading out.
Deep Roots
This South Bay garden center sells indoor and outdoor plants, natives and floral arrangements. 207 N Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 379-3634.
Fig Earth Supply
Owner Conor Fitzpatrick stocks a wide variety of indoor houseplants in addition to edibles and herbs including fiddleleaf figs, Philodendrum and Calathea among others. Fitzpatrick also presents regular classes spanning houseplant basics to cannabis cultivation. And there’s always something lovely in the Domecil store. 3577 N. Figueroa, Highland Park, (323) 224-3938.
Folia Collective
Every plant at Folia Collective, from Peperomia ferreyraeto to staghorn ferns, comes with a care card written by owner Danae Horst detailing each plant’s specific needs. Staff will ask you questions to help you pick out the perfect plant and offer tips. Horst hosts book signings (including popular plant stylist Hilton Carter), classes, and occasional cutting swaps. 5117 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, (626) 787-4957.
The Juicy Leaf
Houseplants, succulents, cactus, tillandsia, designer terrariums and unique planters and macrame hangers
— you can find it all here. You can also create your own arrangement or attend a planting party for 4-20 guests. 5725 Figueroa St., Highland Park. (310) 907-5019.
Leaf and Spine
This tiny plant store in Highland Park specializes in plants that are hard to find. “We wanted to form a specialty in plants that are really unique,” says owner Dustin Bulaon, who is a collector. Keep an eye out for rare plant sales, which Bulaon announces on the store’s Instagram. 5440 York Blvd, Highland Park, (323) 257-5323.
Mickey Hargitay Plants
Mickey Hargitay’s nursery has been a Hollywood fixture for more than 30 years and is the kind of place where staffers will carry your Monstera deliciosa out to your car for you while offering care tips. “We have done our best to keep some of the hard to get plants such as Monstera adansonii, Raphidophora tetrasperma, String of Hearts, various varieties of Hoya, Peperomia polybotrya, many varieties of Calathea, just to name a few,” says Hargitay. “An occasional variegated monstera might make its way in, but it isn’t too long before it’s sold and off to its forever home.” Potting services are generally free, depending on the plant’s size. 1255 N. Sycamore Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 467-8044.
Planta Nursery
Dan Goshin and Jose Chavez’s nursery features an extensive selection of indoor houseplants, and some exotics such as Nepenthes, and unusual varieties such as Sansevieria kirkii, and potted succulents. There are large monsteras ($95), baby cactus ($12.50 a piece) and potting services starting at $3 (even if you didn’t buy the plant there). The store hosts regular plant swaps and a zero-waste program where customers can pick up free leftover grower pots, spray bottles, saucers and other items. 6011 York Blvd., Highland Park, (323) 397-8688.
The Plant Provocateur
Hank Jenkins’ tiny Sunset Boulevard boutique has moved online, but he will continue to carry a wide variety of houseplants, exotics, ceramics and gifts. Additionally, Jenkins will carry on with workshops and rare plant drops, which he announces on the store’s Instagram. 3318 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, (323) 774-4836.
Potted
Open for more than a decade, this Atwater Village boutique sells indoor and outdoor plants, extensive home decor, planters by local artists and fountains. The store also hosts regular DIY workshops on kokodema and mounting staghorn ferns, lectures on houseplant care and book signings. 3158 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 665-3801.
Rogers Gardens
Extensive indoor and outdoor plants, furniture, gifts and planters as well as themed display gardens. Classes on raised bed planting, orchid care and kokedama, among others. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona Del Mar. (949) 640-5800.
Rolling Greens
The garden and home design store features two venues that carry indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Customers can create their own arrangement at the Arrangement Bar as well as attend classes on kokodema, potted herb gardens and floral bouquets. 9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-8656; 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500.
The Sill
The popular New York plant boutique and online seller carries indoor houseplants, planters and gifts. Plants are displayed according to lighting, water and pet needs and start at $5. The store offers classes on houseplant basics and kokodema, a plant care bar and potting table as well as a Plant Parent Club. 8125 W. 3rd. St., West Hollywood, (323) 879-9720.
Sunset Nursery
This longtime family run nursery features a wide variety of indoor houseplants, succulents, California natives, edibles and a wide selection of pots. 4368 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, (323) 661-1642.
Wyldbnch Plants
This “creative plant shop” in downtown’s Arts District features indoor plants, planters and gifts. 800 E. Fourth St., Arts District.
Readers weighed in with their favorites on our Instagram @latimesplants:
Cactus Store
Rare & unique cactuses from around the world. 1505.5 Echo Park Blvd., Echo Park. (213) 947-3009.
Desert Creations
Cactuses, succulents and gifts. 18161 Parthenia St, Northridge. (818) 482-8795.
Francis’ Cactus and Succulents
Cactus, succulents and houseplants. 10552 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood. (818) 423-6369.
Hashimoto Nursery
Enormous nursery with a greenhouse filled with a wide variety of indoor plants including monstera, pothos, fiddleleaf figs and fittonia. Huge selection of succulents and pots. 1935 Sawtelle Blvd., West Los Angeles. (310) 473-6232.
Jay’s Plants
Small shop in the downtown flower district specializing in orchids, succulents and houseplants. 714 Wall St., downtown Los Angeles. (213) 612-0353.
La Belle Plant
Indoor and outdoor plants and pottery. 3113 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica. (310) 399-1145.
Ponderosa Cactus
Drought tolerant succulents and cactuses. 128 N. Ave 64, Highland Park. (818) 583-7756.
Rainbow
Plants and pots. 821 N. Spring St., Chinatown. (213) 687-7098.
Rainforest Flora
Tillandsia heaven. 19121 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. (310) 370-8044.
The Tropics
Rare plants, exotics and trees. 7056 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Open by appointment. (323) 469-1682.
Venice Plants
A large selection of succulents, tropical, hanging plants and pots. (310) 880-7923.
Wild Flora
Full-service florist with houseplants, succulents, tillandsia, terrariums and gifts. Workshops on wreath making and crystal sound bath and intention flower bundles. 12313 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 754-1188.
Worldwide Exotics
Drought tolerant perennials from around the world including tropicals, sub-tropicals, flowering perennials, cacti and succulents. 11157 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace. Open Saturdays only. (818) 890-1915.
