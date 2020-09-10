Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Most Halloween events are canceled. But some pumpkin patches are open for business

This field strewn with plump pumpkins? It's the Cal Poly Pomona pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
Cal Poly Pomona’s annual Pumpkin Festival is canceled. But its 5 acres of pick-your-own pumpkins is open. Just don’t forget your mask.
(Tom Zasadzinski / Cal Poly Pomona)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2020
7:30 AM
Share

Haunted houses and parties are out for Halloween 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, and even trick-or-treating is getting a frown. But pumpkins are still growing fat in their fields, waiting for families to come and claim them for carving — provided everyone wears a mask and stays at least six feet away from other customers.

Here are a few pumpkin patches that have toned down their usual festivities in the interest of keeping people safe but will allow people to pick their own future jack-o’-lanterns (or pies).

California

L.A. County walks back Halloween ban, says trick-or-treating ‘not recommended’

Daniel Nazaryan, 6, of Tujunga, gets a pice of candy at Hearing Science of the Foothills at the Montrose Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Honolulu Avenue on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

California

L.A. County walks back Halloween ban, says trick-or-treating ‘not recommended’

Haunted houses and carnivals are still not allowed, but county officials changed their tack on trick-or-treating, now saying it isn’t recommended.

More Coverage

Coronavirus cases hit 400 at San Diego State; county remains in second tier

Cal Poly Pomona
Cal Poly’s annual Pumpkin Festival at 4102 S. University Drive in Pomona drew more than 100,000 visitors last year, for hayrides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and other activities, including picking a pumpkin from its 5-acre pumpkin patch. (It sold more than 70,000 pumpkins). The festival is canceled this year but the pumpkin patch opens in October and will include pumpkins for carving as well as organic pie pumpkins, “for all of you that have rediscovered your kitchen during the lockdown,” according to the website. Specific opening dates and hours have not been announced but will be at cpp.edu.

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sorry, but your beloved L.A. holiday event has probably been canceled. Blame coronavirus

2020 holiday parties might be cancelled.

Lifestyle

Sorry, but your beloved L.A. holiday event has probably been canceled. Blame coronavirus

Labor Day is here, the unofficial end of summer and the time of year we start looking toward holiday festivities. But not this year: Coronavirus concerns are canceling popular Halloween and holiday light shows around Southern California.

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkins
This roving pumpkin patch has two Southern California locations this year, in Hollywood at 1841 N. Highland Ave. and La Jolla at 6710 La Jolla Blvd. Customers can also order pumpkins online for delivery or curbside pickup, as well as kits for decorating pumpkins or tools for carving an awe-inspiring jack-o’-lantern. The “patches” are open Oct. 3-31 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. mrjackolanternspumpkins.com

Underwood Family Farms
This Ventura County farm at 3370 Sunset Valley Road in Moorpark is “postponing” its normal Fall Harvest Festival events this year but still offers acres of pumpkin fields for people intent on finding just the right orange gourd. Also planned are rides to and from the fields, a country store, farm animals to admire and, weekends only, roaming entertainment “at a distance,” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Admission is $8 weekdays, $15 weekends, free for children under 2. The farm strongly recommends buying weekend tickets in advance online because people purchasing tickets at the gate may have to wait to come inside to avoid crowding. underwoodfamilyfarms.com/fall-harvest/

LifestyleThings to DoCOVID-19 Pandemic
Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos has been a writer for the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report since 2015 and the Saturday garden section since 2016, a yin and yang that keeps her perspective in balance.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement