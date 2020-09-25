Here’s a list of Latino-owned lifestyle businesses in L.A. for National Hispanic Heritage Month
How do you compile a list of all of the Latino-owned lifestyle businesses in Los Angeles?
In a city where Latinos are nearly 50% of the population, there is certainly much to celebrate. So in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month we decided to start compiling a list, and in the process, one thing is clear: There are a lot of Latina business owners out there.
We recently highlighted a number of small independent Black-owned fashion and design businesses in Los Angeles, and want to do the same for Latino brands. If you have a favorite that we missed, please let me know and we may add it to the list. Keep in mind that many businesses have limited hours, and products, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
1. Beatrice Valenzuela
The Echo Park designer, known for her feminine apparel, accessories and minimal sandals, started the popular Echo Park Craft Fair — an annual festival devoted to Los Angeles makers — in her backyard with friend and fellow designer Rachel Craven. beatricevalenzuela.com
2. Birch and Bone
Floral designer Amelia Rose Posada’s DTLA floral design studio specializes in bespoke botanicals. birchandbone.com
Here at L.A. Times Plants, we love “plantfluencers” — people whose Instagram feeds and stories are abundantly verdant. We’ve launched a new series, PLANT PPL, where we interview people of color in the plant world, such as the voice behind @LatinxWithPlants, Andi Xoch of Boyle Heights.
3. Calivolve
Entrepreneurs Lilly Cabral and Mia Pham’s line of cannabis-infused chocolates are made with Belgian dark chocolate, full-spectrum hemp extract and ashwagandha. calivolve.com
4. Carlos Anthony Lopez
The self-taught designer and builder, who has designed the interiors of Cafe Stella, Ostrich Farm and Sawyer restaurants, recently opened Winston Studios, a design firm focusing on interior/exterior space design, art direction, floral, landscape and set design. winston-studios.com and theprojectassassin.com
5. Cha Cha Covers
Ana Guajardo’s line of nontoxic nail decals is inspired by her culture and heritage (Day of the Dead, Selena and Frida Kahlo). Made in Los Angeles with custom orders available upon request. cha-cha-covers-2.myshopify.com
6. Cisco Home
For three decades, Cisco Pinedo has created understated eco-friendly home furnishings and accessories using sustainable materials. ciscohome.net
7. Concrete Geometric
Krizia Flores’ concrete, geometric planters and votives have been sold at West Elm, Urban Outfitters and MOCA. During the pandemic, she is offering private digital workshops and custom DIY quick-dry concrete kits. concretegeometric.com
‘I come from nothing.’ From cowboy to credit manager, Felix Navarro found his niche as a plantsman: The pandemic won’t slow him down.
8. Cuyana
Classic bags and simple separates are designed by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah with the philosophy that creating fewer but better-quality pieces will last. cuyana.com
9. Designing Chica
Susana Sanchez-Young’s prints and cards, posters and coffee mugs are inspired by her culture and current events. society6.com/thedesigningchica
10. Espacio 1839
The Boyle Heights store specializes in culturally significant clothing, masks, jewelry and books, and includes a booth for community radio. espacio1839.com
Mo Jackson wanted to share their love of camping with other people of color. They started BIPOC Camping Kits with that in mind
11. Estudio Persona
Minimal furniture and lighting designs, made from natural materials, by Emiliana Gonzalez and Jessie Young. estudiopersona.com
12. Francis’ Cactus and Succulents
This tiny outdoor lot in North Hollywood sells a variety of cactuses, succulents and some houseplants. franciscactus.com
13. Gentle Riot
T-shirts celebrating Latinas and women of color. shopgentleriot.com
As coronavirus restrictions lift, firms are getting back to business and hoping for your support. Here’s a list.
14. Gladys Tamez Millinery
Handmade contemporary artisanal hats for both women and men in downtown Los Angeles; clients have included Lady Gaga. gladystamez.com
15. GRL Collective
Clothing, jewelry, stickers and more from the Latina lifestyle brand that is dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices. grlcollective.com
16. Hedley & Bennett
Former chef Ellen Bennett turned the need for stylish but functional aprons into a Vernon-based culinary line that includes handcrafted aprons, chef gear and face masks. hedleyandbennett.com
17. Hija de tu Madre
Patty Delgado’s Hija de tu Madre lifestyle brand explores the cultural intersection of being Mexican American with such pieces as a denim jacket adorned with an image of la Virgen de Guadalupe. hijadetumadre.com
18. The Juicy Leaf
Felix Navarro’s Highland Park plant shop features terrariums and succulent arrangements, houseplants, cactus and housewares. He also offers DIY arrangements that you can create by following the step-by-step instructions on his Instagram. thejuicyleaf.com
19. Kneeland Co.
Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced,and handmade home goods and jewelry. kneelandco.com
20. The LA Garden
Latin-inspired stickers, home and office products as well as succulent arrangements by Dianna Martinez. thelagarden.com
21. Latinx With Plants
Andi Xoch started selling houseplants on her Instagram account, Latinx with Plants, which led to the opening of her first plant shop in Boyle Heights last month. latinxwithplants.com
22. Lenita by Grita
Nemuel DePaula of the design studio Grita resumes his flower truck deliveries — courtesy of a pink 91 Dodge Aeromate — on Oct. 1. Additionally, he opened a flower shop this month at 1242 20th St. in Santa Monica. lenitabygrita.com
23. Lil’ Libros
Los Angeles moms Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil’ Libros in 2014 after they had a hard time finding children’s books in both English and Spanish. Their picture books, written by the co-founders, are designed to introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture to children. lillibros.com
24. Loquita Bath
Cruelty-free bath bombs, soaps and scrubs made by women of color. loquitabath.com
25. Luna Magic Beauty
This Latina-owned and operated beauty brand founded by sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías offers cosmetics, T-shirts and hairpins. lunamagic.com
26. Mi Vida
Women’s tops and accessories illustrated with Mexican-inspired images and sayings such as “Paz y Amor” and “Yo te Cielo” from a Frida Kahlo poem. shopmivida.com
His East L.A. backyard is mostly concrete, but Ken Sparks has transformed the hardscape into something alive, with chickens, a butterfly garden and organic vegetables.
27. Mitú Shop
The Los Angeles-based Mitú Shop offers the latest Latino-inspired merchandise — apparel, jewelry and home decor. mitushop.com
28. Party Art Community
Socially conscious party goods, gifts and workshops by Destinie Escobedo. partyartcommunity.com
29. Pocket Square Clothing
Men’s pocket squares, ties and masks by founders Rodolfo Ramirez and Andrew Cheung. pocketsquareclothing.com
30. Pop Up Home
Tricia Beanum, known as the queen of estate sales, recently moved her West Adams warehouse to a massive showroom on Sycamore in West Hollywood. Shop for vintage furniture, accessories and art at 927 N. Sycamore Ave. popuphome.com
31. Querida Los Angeles
Vanessa Garcia’s Latina statement jewelry line is designed to promoted self-love and confidence. queridalosangeles.bigcartel.com/products
32. Raggedy Tiff
Apparel, stickers, stationery and pillows designed by Jessica Resendiz are influenced by the designer’s Mexican roots. raggedytiff.com
33. Sana Canna
Handcrafted vegan, hemp-infused body and skincare products, and plant-based sweets by Silvana Zamara. sanacanna.shop
34. Selva\Negra
Ethically-sourced apparel and accessories informed by the Latina heritage of designers Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero. selvanegra.us
35. Sweet Llamita
Bicultural stationery in Spanish, English and Spanglish by Brenda Castillo. sweetllamita.com
36. Tanya Aguiñiga
The Los Angeles-based designer, fiber artist and activist is known for her large-scale woven installations but also sells small pieces (prints, rope necklaces, and woven baskets) at occasional sample sales. tanyaaguiniga.com
37. Ramon Valdez
The founder of Fine Art Solutions specializes in custom framing, fabrication, metal, woodworking, lamination and matting. fineartsolutionsinc.com
38. Valfré
Women’s apparel, accessories and home goods by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré. valfre.com
39. Viva la Bonita
Rachel Gomez’s Los Angeles-based Latina lifestyle and apparel brand includes T-shirts, sweats, jewelry and phone cases “inspired by the spirit of the women who are fearless.” vivalabonita.com
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.