Here’s a list of Latino-owned lifestyle businesses in L.A. for National Hispanic Heritage Month

How do you compile a list of all of the Latino-owned lifestyle businesses in Los Angeles?

In a city where Latinos are nearly 50% of the population, there is certainly much to celebrate. So in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month we decided to start compiling a list, and in the process, one thing is clear: There are a lot of Latina business owners out there.

We recently highlighted a number of small independent Black-owned fashion and design businesses in Los Angeles, and want to do the same for Latino brands. If you have a favorite that we missed, please let me know and we may add it to the list. Keep in mind that many businesses have limited hours, and products, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Designer Beatrice Valenzuela in her Echo Park studio. (Mariah Tauger / For The Times)

1. Beatrice Valenzuela

The Echo Park designer, known for her feminine apparel, accessories and minimal sandals, started the popular Echo Park Craft Fair — an annual festival devoted to Los Angeles makers — in her backyard with friend and fellow designer Rachel Craven. beatricevalenzuela.com

2. Birch and Bone

Floral designer Amelia Rose Posada’s DTLA floral design studio specializes in bespoke botanicals. birchandbone.com

3. Calivolve

Entrepreneurs Lilly Cabral and Mia Pham’s line of cannabis-infused chocolates are made with Belgian dark chocolate, full-spectrum hemp extract and ashwagandha. calivolve.com

Furniture designer and builder Carlos Anthony Lopez, in his downtown loft. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

4. Carlos Anthony Lopez

The self-taught designer and builder, who has designed the interiors of Cafe Stella, Ostrich Farm and Sawyer restaurants, recently opened Winston Studios, a design firm focusing on interior/exterior space design, art direction, floral, landscape and set design. winston-studios.com and theprojectassassin.com

5. Cha Cha Covers

Ana Guajardo’s line of nontoxic nail decals is inspired by her culture and heritage (Day of the Dead, Selena and Frida Kahlo). Made in Los Angeles with custom orders available upon request. cha-cha-covers-2.myshopify.com

Cisco Pinedo creates eco-friendly home furnishings and accessories using sustainable materials under his company, Cisco Home. (Cisco Home)

6. Cisco Home

For three decades, Cisco Pinedo has created understated eco-friendly home furnishings and accessories using sustainable materials. ciscohome.net

7. Concrete Geometric

Krizia Flores’ concrete, geometric planters and votives have been sold at West Elm, Urban Outfitters and MOCA. During the pandemic, she is offering private digital workshops and custom DIY quick-dry concrete kits. concretegeometric.com

8. Cuyana

Classic bags and simple separates are designed by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah with the philosophy that creating fewer but better-quality pieces will last. cuyana.com

9. Designing Chica

Susana Sanchez-Young’s prints and cards, posters and coffee mugs are inspired by her culture and current events. society6.com/thedesigningchica

10. Espacio 1839

The Boyle Heights store specializes in culturally significant clothing, masks, jewelry and books, and includes a booth for community radio. espacio1839.com

11. Estudio Persona

Minimal furniture and lighting designs, made from natural materials, by Emiliana Gonzalez and Jessie Young. estudiopersona.com

12. Francis’ Cactus and Succulents

This tiny outdoor lot in North Hollywood sells a variety of cactuses, succulents and some houseplants. franciscactus.com

13. Gentle Riot

T-shirts celebrating Latinas and women of color. shopgentleriot.com

14. Gladys Tamez Millinery

Handmade contemporary artisanal hats for both women and men in downtown Los Angeles; clients have included Lady Gaga. gladystamez.com

15. GRL Collective

Clothing, jewelry, stickers and more from the Latina lifestyle brand that is dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices. grlcollective.com

Ellen Bennett is the founder of Hedley & Bennett apron company in Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

16. Hedley & Bennett

Former chef Ellen Bennett turned the need for stylish but functional aprons into a Vernon-based culinary line that includes handcrafted aprons, chef gear and face masks. hedleyandbennett.com

Patty Delgado is the founder of Hija de tu Madre lifestyle brand. (Melissa Gomez / Los Angeles Times)

17. Hija de tu Madre

Patty Delgado’s Hija de tu Madre lifestyle brand explores the cultural intersection of being Mexican American with such pieces as a denim jacket adorned with an image of la Virgen de Guadalupe. hijadetumadre.com

Felix Navarro in his Highland Park plant shop the Juicy Leaf. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

18. The Juicy Leaf

Felix Navarro’s Highland Park plant shop features terrariums and succulent arrangements, houseplants, cactus and housewares. He also offers DIY arrangements that you can create by following the step-by-step instructions on his Instagram. thejuicyleaf.com

19. Kneeland Co.

Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced,and handmade home goods and jewelry. kneelandco.com

20. The LA Garden

Latin-inspired stickers, home and office products as well as succulent arrangements by Dianna Martinez. thelagarden.com

Andi Xoch, the creator of @LatinxWithPlants, recently opened a plant shop in Boyle Heights. (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

21. Latinx With Plants

Andi Xoch started selling houseplants on her Instagram account, Latinx with Plants, which led to the opening of her first plant shop in Boyle Heights last month. latinxwithplants.com

22. Lenita by Grita

Nemuel DePaula of the design studio Grita resumes his flower truck deliveries — courtesy of a pink 91 Dodge Aeromate — on Oct. 1. Additionally, he opened a flower shop this month at 1242 20th St. in Santa Monica. lenitabygrita.com

Ariana Stein, left, and Patty Rodriguez are the founders of Lil’ Libros, a Los Angeles bilingual book publishing company. (Lil’ Libros)

23. Lil’ Libros

Los Angeles moms Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil’ Libros in 2014 after they had a hard time finding children’s books in both English and Spanish. Their picture books, written by the co-founders, are designed to introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture to children. lillibros.com

24. Loquita Bath

Cruelty-free bath bombs, soaps and scrubs made by women of color. loquitabath.com

25. Luna Magic Beauty

This Latina-owned and operated beauty brand founded by sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías offers cosmetics, T-shirts and hairpins. lunamagic.com

26. Mi Vida

Women’s tops and accessories illustrated with Mexican-inspired images and sayings such as “Paz y Amor” and “Yo te Cielo” from a Frida Kahlo poem. shopmivida.com

27. Mitú Shop

The Los Angeles-based Mitú Shop offers the latest Latino-inspired merchandise — apparel, jewelry and home decor. mitushop.com

28. Party Art Community

Socially conscious party goods, gifts and workshops by Destinie Escobedo. partyartcommunity.com

29. Pocket Square Clothing

Men’s pocket squares, ties and masks by founders Rodolfo Ramirez and Andrew Cheung. pocketsquareclothing.com

Tricia Beanum, reclining on a Ludwig Mies van der Rohe chaise lounge, has built her estate sale business into a hip L.A. phenomenon. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

30. Pop Up Home

Tricia Beanum, known as the queen of estate sales, recently moved her West Adams warehouse to a massive showroom on Sycamore in West Hollywood. Shop for vintage furniture, accessories and art at 927 N. Sycamore Ave. popuphome.com

31. Querida Los Angeles

Vanessa Garcia’s Latina statement jewelry line is designed to promoted self-love and confidence. queridalosangeles.bigcartel.com/products

32. Raggedy Tiff

Apparel, stickers, stationery and pillows designed by Jessica Resendiz are influenced by the designer’s Mexican roots. raggedytiff.com

33. Sana Canna

Handcrafted vegan, hemp-infused body and skincare products, and plant-based sweets by Silvana Zamara. sanacanna.shop

34. Selva\Negra

Ethically-sourced apparel and accessories informed by the Latina heritage of designers Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero. selvanegra.us

35. Sweet Llamita

Bicultural stationery in Spanish, English and Spanglish by Brenda Castillo. sweetllamita.com

Tanya Aguiñiga, a fiber artist from Tijuana, relaxes in her Volkswagen Westfalia, her new studio space during the pandemic. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

36. Tanya Aguiñiga

The Los Angeles-based designer, fiber artist and activist is known for her large-scale woven installations but also sells small pieces (prints, rope necklaces, and woven baskets) at occasional sample sales. tanyaaguiniga.com

37. Ramon Valdez

The founder of Fine Art Solutions specializes in custom framing, fabrication, metal, woodworking, lamination and matting. fineartsolutionsinc.com

38. Valfré

Women’s apparel, accessories and home goods by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré. valfre.com

39. Viva la Bonita