Proclaiming your right to vote has never looked cooler

With less than a month until election day, it’s time to decide your voting plan — and to figure out your outfit strategy for Nov. 3.

Just remember that before you get dressed to vote in person, you should check with your local or state board of elections to find out what can be worn to the polls.

In the Golden State, you must avoid electioneering, which is defined in the California elections code as “the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot within 100 feet of a polling place, a vote center, an elections official’s office, or a satellite location.”

That means voters shouldn’t wear clothing or accessories displaying the name of their choice of candidate or their candidate’s likeness or logo within 100 feet of a polling place. This rule also applies to buttons, hats, signs and stickers containing information about candidates or issues on the ballot.

Vote-themed earrings and bandanna by Flaunt the Vote. (Flaunt the Vote)

Just because there are sartorial rules, though, doesn’t mean you have to put off having personal style at the polls.

It’s unlikely you’ll get your hands on the Louis Vuitton “Vote” top from the Paris runway Tuesday, but you already have access to a slew of other fresh options to show your patriotism without being partisan this election cycle.

Model Emily Miller walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6. (Peter White / Getty Images)

Los Angeles-based art director Michael Chesler made this point in an exceptionally bold way with his new accessories line, Flaunt the Vote , which includes statement earrings, scarves and pins ranging from $7.50 to $32.50.

“I don’t think we can afford to vote quietly anymore,” he said. “Apathy is out, and advocacy is in.”

Chesler pointed to low voter turnout for the presidential election in 2016 as inspiration for his punchy line, but this time is different. “You don’t need to convince people to notice that the country needs to change,” he said, adding that everyone needs to “understand why voting matters to them personally and why it matters to their family members, their neighbors, people around them, and how it actually affects other people. They need to embody it and celebrate it.”

Chesler isn’t alone in his sentiment.

“With it being an election year, it felt necessary,” Jacqueline Rezak, founder of Rad + Refined , said of her new vote-themed sunglasses.

Rad + Refined created a variety of colorful vote-themed sunglasses. (Rad + Refined)

“Why not utilize fashion to help promote one’s voice?” she said. “I have a voice and I want to use it for positive change. If designing eyewear with the word ‘Vote’ on it gets even one more person to vote, then it will have been worth it.”

For those seeking a subtler look, SoCal footwear designer George Esquivel is launching his brand’s first weekend sneaker. One style will promote voting.

Esquivel’s vote-themed shoe will be released for the mid-October MSNBC premiere of the documentary “The Way I See It,” about Pete Souza, the chief official White House photographer for President Obama. The sneaker is simple and chic thanks to its white hand-distressed leather upper and rubber outsole. It’s also emblazoned with a hand-engraved “Vote” on one side and on the other side the wearer’s initials.

“It’s just subtle,” Esquivel said of his effortlessly cool design. “I think subtle always works.”

Want help putting together a voting look that’s all your own? Here are several items to wear through Nov. 3 to keep those political conversations flowing.

Flaunt the Vote accessories

(Flaunt the Vote)

Brought to you by Chesler, the accessories, including earrings and face coverings, are reserved for the bold. In red, white and blue, the oversize earrings ($12.50 to $28) make a statement, while the “vote” pins ($7.50 to $10) might invite plenty of conversation. Chesler is donating 40% of proceeds to pro-voting nonprofits. Flauntthe.vote

Shinola Detrola watch

(Shinola)

Check your voting time with the new red, white and blue I Voted Detrola watch from Shinola. The $395 unisex timepiece, which launched in September in partnership with the L.A.-based nonpartisan organization I Am a Voter, is a “symbol of civic duty,” according to the Shinola website. Beyond the stock piece, the company has collaborated with Detroit-based fine-arts publisher 1xRun on 30 one-of-a-kind renditions of the I Voted watch on customized nylon straps by artist Alexander John. Shinola and 1xRun have pledged to donate $3,000 ($100 per custom watch) to the Detroit Pistons’ Get in the Game. Vote initiative. Shinola.com

Power to the Ballot tees

(Power to the Ballot)

Power to the Ballot launched just in time for the 2020 election cycle. The T-shirt company has teamed up with such artists as Laurie Berger of the Palo Alto, Calif.-based Lauren Jane Studio on limited-run graphic tees. One hundred percent of sales will be donated to five nonprofits dedicated to increasing voter registration and turnout of underrepresented voters in swing states: Mi Familia Vota in Arizona, Black Voters Matter in Florida, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania Stands Up and Detroit Action in Michigan. T-shirts are $35 to $75. Powertotheballot.com

Talentless “Vote” collection

(Talentless)

Want to rock a head-to-toe look to the polls with Instagram-worthy flare? Then grab a hoodie, T-shirt or mask from Scott Disick’s Talentless collection. The hoodie, $129, comes in black, white or bone with the simple message of “Vote.” across the chest. It’s already been spotted on a few of Disick’s family members and famous friends, including Sofia Richie and Khloé Kardashian. Talentless.co

Esquivel X sneaker

(Esquivel)

For a shoe you can wear now, election day and beyond, check out the footwear brand’s new Esquivel X shoe collection. The timeless leather kicks are meant to feel personal — just like the act of voting — and to evoke conversations with those who happen to notice the tiny word “vote” on the side. (This limited-edition style is being released for the Oct. 16 premiere of “The Way I See It.”) Get your custom pair for $325; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonpartisan organization HeadCount, which helps register voters. Esquivelshoes.com

Rad + Refined sunglasses

Vote-themed sunglasses from Rad + Refined. (Rad + Refined)

Totally impractical yet totally awesome, Rad + Refined’s “Get Out and Vote” glasses come in blue and powder pink with the word “Vote” across the lenses in sparkling crystals. Pick up a pair for $48 to truly stand out no matter where you wear them. Radandrefined.com

Marc Jacobs X Dover Street Market sweatshirt

(Marc Jacobs)