Politics

Your guide to the 2020 election

1

The general election isn’t until Nov. 3, but ballots are already in the mail. Are you registered to vote? Check out our voting checklist to make sure you are all set. Learn more about the 12 propositions on California’s ballot. See what issues are on the local ballot in Los Angeles County. Check out which races will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Follow the latest news on the presidential race. Consider these recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board.

Read on for more. This page will be updated with more information.

2

Here’s how to make sure your vote is counted

When are the deadlines, how do you track your ballot, where is your closest voting center, and more.

3

What is on the ballot in California?

California voters will decide the fate of 12 statewide propositions on Nov. 3, measures placed on the ballot either by politically powerful interest groups or lawmakers that cover a variety of topics including property taxes, criminal justice and workplace regulations.

California

Read more about the 12 propositions on the ballot

California’s November election will feature 12 statewide ballot measures.

4

What issues are on the local ballot in Los Angeles?

Videos: How voting works in Los Angeles County (in 14 languages)

How voting works in: English, Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), Korean, Farsi, Armenian, Chinese (Cantonese), Tagalog, Vietnamese, Hindi, Japanese, Thai, Russian and Khmer.

The race to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office has been framed as a test of appetites for criminal justice reform. Seats on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City Council are also up for grabs.

Full coverage: Jackie Lacey and George Gascón face off in L.A. County district attorney race

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey are competing for Los Angeles District Attorney.
The November contest between Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón to oversee the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office has been framed as a test of appetites for criminal justice reform.

Corruption is a hot topic at City Hall. Here’s how council candidates plan to fight it

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA
Candidates for two seats on the L.A. City Council must address a hot-button question: What’s the best way to root out corruption at City Hall?

L.A. County voters to decide whether to divert millions to social services and racial justice

LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 29, 2019: LA County Board of Supervisors member Sheila Kuehl listens as Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks in front of LA County Board of Supervisors about his controversial reinstatement of a deputy who had served as his campaign aide and who had been fired in connection with allegations of domestic violence. Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger created a motion to challenge the reinstatement and ask county counsel how they can navigate conflicts with the sheriff, including possibly withholding pay from a deputy. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. County supervisors pass a measure to let voters decide whether to boost funding for mental health, housing and other social programs.

So much for shaking hands and kissing babies: How COVID-19 is reshaping L.A. campaigns

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Nithya Raman, center, a non-profit leader who is running to unseat Councilman David Ryu, talks to Sally Nowak, Access Center Associate at Safe Space for Youth (S.P.Y.), at Safe Place for Youth on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Many of the familiar rituals of stumping for votes are off the table during the COVID-19 pandemic, drastically changing what it looks like to run for office in L.A.

5

Our latest coverage of the presidential race

Biden says he’s ‘not surprised’ Trump caught the coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds his face mask as he 1speaks at a NBC Town Hall at Pérez Art Museum, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a televised town hall as Trump tried to downplay his own COVID-19 case following hospitalization.

Pence and Harris to debate through plexiglass because of coronavirus concerns

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence

Debate planners add precautions for the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence matchup as White House staff and Republican officials test positive.

More Coverage

Supreme Court reinstates South Carolina ballot witness requirement

Supreme Court reinstates South Carolina ballot witness requirement

Voters wait in line outside the Richland County election office on the first day of in-person absentee voting in South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. A number of counties have polling places where people can vote almost like they would in person on Election Day, instead of having to mail in their absentee ballot. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

The Supreme Court rejected calls by Democrats that voters need not have a witness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s touting of ‘racehorse theory’ tied to eugenics and Nazis alarms Jewish leaders

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump has alarmed Jewish leaders by appearing to endorse ‘racehorse theory’ — used by eugenicists and Nazis last century.

Joe Biden is counting on Nevada. Has the COVID-19 pandemic hurt his chances?

Maria Magana,left, and Atilano Salgado go door to door canvassing in Las Vegas.

Democrats’ ground game, their strength in the state, was halted during the pandemic while Republicans pressed on. Some worry the party has lost its narrow edge.

More Coverage

21 million California ballots are on their way to voters

Trump stages drive-by for supporters after doctors disclose more serious symptoms

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Doctors treating Trump’s COVID-19 say his oxygen levels fluctuated and that they’ve prescribed dexamethasone, a steroid, amid signs of lung damage.

More Coverage

Where could Trump have caught coronavirus? We trace the path

‘Examine your heart’: Healing from turmoil, Wisconsin voters have a message for America

Shad DeLacy of Kenosha, Wi., on the left, has struggled to maintain his faith in humanity in the aftermath of unrest.

Voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin are using street art, church services and vigils for Black people killed by police to call not only for justice but also for Americans to restore their faith in one another.

More Coverage

McManus: Biden, like Trump, wants to turn back the political clock

Politics

News Analysis: A history of falsehoods comes back to haunt the COVID-stricken president

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Officials try to allay fears about Trump’s condition, but contradictory information and a credibility gap undermine the effort.

More Coverage

In California Trump Country, supporters struggle to process the president having COVID-19
Tracing the path of COVID-19 to — and from — Trump

When Reagan was shot, country rallied around, but he hadn’t spent months downplaying assassins

President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan acknowledge supporters after leaving George Washington University Hospital, where the president had been treated after he was shot in 1981.

The last major health crisis to face a president took place in March 1981 -- the shooting of Ronald Reagan. He won a bond with the public. Trump may not.

Trump’s falsehoods lead many to question news of his COVID-19 illness

Democrats Tina Tarr and George Hughes protested the president's handling of the pandemic, standing outside an Eric Trump rally in Saco, Maine.

In the hours after the news broke that President Trump has the coronavirus, liberals were skeptical. Plenty of QAnon conspiracy theorists were too.

Politics

Q&A: Your questions about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis answered

Questions and answers about Trump, hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, and what might happen next in the election and with any possible transition of power.

Trump was running out of time in Iowa even before he went into quarantine

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

There are fewer undecided voters now than in 2016, and Trump is running out of time to win them over in Iowa and other pivotal states.

Read more from our politics team.

6

Biden vs. Trump: Where they stand on the issues

Biden and Trump.
(Associated Press)

7

2020 Candidates: The Times’ full coverage

Joe Biden

FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s campaign is reserving $280 million in digital and television ads through the fall, nearly twice the amount Donald Trump’s team has reserved at this point. The Biden campaign announced in a Aug. 5 memo it’s reserving $220 million on television airtime and $60 million in digital ads, in contrast to the $147 million the Trump campaign has reserved, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by the Associated Press.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Joe Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for president in August. The Times tracks his path in pursuit of the presidential election.

Politics

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harris is offering a new bill to address racial disparities in maternal health care, one of several plans by 2020 presidential candidates on the issue. The California Democrats bill would create some $150 million in grant programs to medical schools and states to fight implicit racial bias in medical care for women. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
A look at The Times’ coverage of Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Committee convention.
President Trump has been formally nominated as the Republican candidate. The Times tracks his path in pursuit of election to a second four-year term.

Mike Pence

Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during a rally Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Pence has a campaign swing through the West with stops in Nevada, Utah and Colorado as he stumps for the Republican presidential ticket two weeks before the election. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Vice President Mike Pence is President Trump’s running mate again this fall. The Times tracks his path in pursuit of reelection.

8

Will the U.S. Senate flip?

In the shadow of the presidential campaign, the parties are also waging a fierce battle over control of the Senate in 2020.

An American flag is placed on a fence outside of the U.S. Capitol building on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Nine races to watch

Democrats have high hopes of capturing a Senate majority, but the outcome remains uncertain.

The road to a majority runs through Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

9

Tracking the money

Californians gave Trump $61 million. Who’s funding his reelection?

Californians gave Trump $61 million. Who’s funding his reelection?

Here are the billionaires and police unions pouring millions into L.A.'s DA race

incumbent Jackie Lacey and challenger George Gascón

Here are the billionaires and police unions pouring millions into L.A.'s DA race

10

Recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board

The Times endorses selectively. Recommendations for this election include president, one congressional race, the 12 statewide ballot measures and several Los Angeles city, county and school contests.

The L.A. Times’ endorsements in the November 2020 election

Art for The Times’ endorsements in the 2020 California primary. (Raul Arias / For The Times)
Here are the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board endorsements for president, California ballot measures and more.

Politics California California Law & Politics