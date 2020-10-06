The general election isn’t until Nov. 3, but ballots are already in the mail. Are you registered to vote? Check out our voting checklist to make sure you are all set. Learn more about the 12 propositions on California’s ballot. See what issues are on the local ballot in Los Angeles County. Check out which races will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Follow the latest news on the presidential race. Consider these recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board.
Here’s how to make sure your vote is counted
When are the deadlines, how do you track your ballot, where is your closest voting center, and more.
What is on the ballot in California?
California voters will decide the fate of 12 statewide propositions on Nov. 3, measures placed on the ballot either by politically powerful interest groups or lawmakers that cover a variety of topics including property taxes, criminal justice and workplace regulations.
California’s November election will feature 12 statewide ballot measures.
What issues are on the local ballot in Los Angeles?
How voting works in: English, Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), Korean, Farsi, Armenian, Chinese (Cantonese), Tagalog, Vietnamese, Hindi, Japanese, Thai, Russian and Khmer.
The race to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office has been framed as a test of appetites for criminal justice reform. Seats on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City Council are also up for grabs.
Full coverage: Jackie Lacey and George Gascón face off in L.A. County district attorney race
The November contest between Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón to oversee the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office has been framed as a test of appetites for criminal justice reform.
Candidates for two seats on the L.A. City Council must address a hot-button question: What’s the best way to root out corruption at City Hall?
L.A. County voters to decide whether to divert millions to social services and racial justice
L.A. County supervisors pass a measure to let voters decide whether to boost funding for mental health, housing and other social programs.
Many of the familiar rituals of stumping for votes are off the table during the COVID-19 pandemic, drastically changing what it looks like to run for office in L.A.
Our latest coverage of the presidential race
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a televised town hall as Trump tried to downplay his own COVID-19 case following hospitalization.
Debate planners add precautions for the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence matchup as White House staff and Republican officials test positive.
The Supreme Court rejected calls by Democrats that voters need not have a witness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Trump has alarmed Jewish leaders by appearing to endorse ‘racehorse theory’ — used by eugenicists and Nazis last century.
Democrats’ ground game, their strength in the state, was halted during the pandemic while Republicans pressed on. Some worry the party has lost its narrow edge.
Doctors treating Trump’s COVID-19 say his oxygen levels fluctuated and that they’ve prescribed dexamethasone, a steroid, amid signs of lung damage.
Voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin are using street art, church services and vigils for Black people killed by police to call not only for justice but also for Americans to restore their faith in one another.
Officials try to allay fears about Trump’s condition, but contradictory information and a credibility gap undermine the effort.
When Reagan was shot, country rallied around, but he hadn’t spent months downplaying assassins
The last major health crisis to face a president took place in March 1981 -- the shooting of Ronald Reagan. He won a bond with the public. Trump may not.
In the hours after the news broke that President Trump has the coronavirus, liberals were skeptical. Plenty of QAnon conspiracy theorists were too.
Questions and answers about Trump, hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, and what might happen next in the election and with any possible transition of power.
There are fewer undecided voters now than in 2016, and Trump is running out of time to win them over in Iowa and other pivotal states.
Will the U.S. Senate flip?
In the shadow of the presidential campaign, the parties are also waging a fierce battle over control of the Senate in 2020.
Democrats have high hopes of capturing a Senate majority, but the outcome remains uncertain.
The road to a majority runs through Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board
Here are the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board endorsements for president, California ballot measures and more.