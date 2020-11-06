8 things plant lovers can make plans to do in L.A. right now

The Garden Calendar is back, with a mix of virtual meetings and live, in-person activities happing in and around Los Angeles. Please send your events to jeanette.marantos@latimes at least three weeks in advance, and we’ll try to include it. Stay safe and keep growing!

Nov. 5-7

“The Sowers” Holiday Gift Faire at Sherman Library & Gardens features seasonal plants and unique handmade items made by the Sowers, a group of talented volunteers (and garden boosters). Proceeds from the sale support garden projects and special events. Shopping times for non-members: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6-7. Membership fees are 15% off for people who buy their membership at the gift fair at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Admission $5 for non-members, who must also make advance reservations. Face masks required. thesherman.org

Nov. 8-April 18

“Clayfornia: Ceramic Sculpture in the California Sunshine” features the clay sculptures of 14 artists from the American Museum of Ceramic Art Ceramics Studio in Pomona, installed among the native plants at California Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont. The exhibit is free with $10 admission to the garden ($6 seniors and students, $4 children 3 to 12, members and children under 3 free). Non-members must buy their tickets online in advance. Masks required for all visitors 2 and older. calbg.org

Nov. 10

The Orange County Organic Gardening Club is meeting virtually on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. to hear Master Gardener and KUCI Garden Radio host Mark Oertel’s suggestions for planning and planting a year-round garden in Southern California. RSVP at ocogclub@gmail.com to be included in this free meeting. calorganic.org

Nov. 14-Jan. 10

“Reflections at Descanso” replaces Descanso Gardens’ traditional “Enchanted Forest of Light” holiday light show, which was canceled due to COVID-19. “Reflections” is a daytime event that features art installations, special plantings, self-guided activities and a “Wishing Tree” on the garden’s main lawn made by artist Kaz Yokou Kitajima out of a recently felled oak. Other sights include gold-burnished logs and stones at the base of trees in the oak grove, arches created by floral artists that change every two weeks, and sculptures of a family of deer created by David Lovejoy. Free with $15 admission to the garden ($11 seniors and students with school ID, $5 children ages 5-12, free members and children under 5). Advance ticketing required for non-members. Open daily except Dec. 25 at 1418 Descanso Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. descansogardens.org

Nov. 14

Taste Wild II: Savor the Fall at California Botanic Garden with a spread of savory food items all made from California native plants. Participants will pick up a box of four unique savory snacks — desert seed crackers, sage pesto, saltbush seasoning condiment on popcorn and a mesquite flour baguette with tepary bean and oreganillo bruschetta, a few days before the virtual Zoom event from 6 to 7 p.m. discussing the culinary uses of the plants, their cultural legacies and health benefits. The garden is partnering with As You Like It catering company and Abe Sanchez of the Chia Café Collective to create the snacks, and Sanchez will be one of the speakers during the virtual event. The Chia Cafe Collective is a group of local tribal members and collaborators that honors indigenous people and their traditional knowledge, including the nutritional and medicinal qualities of native plants. The cost is $45 ($40 for members). calbg.org

Nov. 16-20

The Los Angeles Biodiversity Symposium is a five-day event (two hours each afternoon) cosponsored by the City of Los Angeles Sanitation and the Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers in Greater L.A. to discuss ways to protect Los Angeles’ biodiversity. Topics include the Los Angeles Biodiversity Index on Nov. 16, urban wildlife Nov. 17, wildlife and plant community Nov. 18, urban resilience Nov. 19 and Regeneration on Nov. 20. Tickets are $20 a day ($10 for students and educators) or $60 for the whole series ($30 for student and educators). apldca.org

Nov, 27

Black Friday Free Day at California Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont. Admission is by reservation only to non-members, with visits available in the morning and afternoon. Reserve free tickets online. Masks required for all visitors 2 and older. calbg.org

Dec. 10-22

Nights of 1,000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens returns this year with timed entries, limited numbers of visitors and online reservations only to try to keep visitors safe from COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. The Christmas lighting show allows people to stroll through the botanic garden at night, surrounded by holiday lights, at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. All guests must wear face coverings. Admission is $25 for the general public, $15 for members, free for children 3 and under. Tickets must be purchased online in advance or by calling (949) 673-2261. thesherman.org