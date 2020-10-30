The local’s guide to the best made-in-L.A. gifts

Los Angeles has been called the culture capital of the world, and it’s no wonder. With a percolating art scene and local designers constantly upping the ante, the city of Angels often finds itself at the center of what’s next. For the proud Angeleno who likes to wear his or her hometown pride of their sleeve, prefers to shop locally or wants to see our city from a new perspective, this list has something for everyone.



Mipa’s pots

(Mipa)

Los Angeles potter and self-proclaimed plant lover Mipa Shin will be creating Caudex planters (plants that form a caudex, or swollen stem) in off-white, black and beige buff for the holidays as well as UFO planters for hanging plants. Curbside pickup is available in Cypress Park.

$40 | 👉 Purchase here

Strip-mall pillow by Los Angeles County Store

(Los Angeles County Store)

LACountyStore.com is a website devoted to items made by artisans in L.A. Once you’ve got the pillow positioned on your sofa, you may need to return for a California-shaped cutting board or a giclée print of the Hyperion Bridge.

$69.99 | 👉 Purchase here

@latimes 3-pack of zines

(Los Angeles Times)

The L.A. Times is offering a three-pack of limited-run zines about some of our favorite topics: plants, food and the great outdoors. Designed in-house by our creative team, this pack features Little Book of Plants from @latimesplants, Beginner’s Guide to Griffith Park and Back to Basics from @latimesfood.

$25 | 👉 Purchase here

Candelas classical guitar lessons

(Candelas Guitars)

Candelas Guitars, a longtime Boyle Heights institution, doesn’t just sell instruments. Kenneth Del Rio teaches classical guitar through the shop. Lessons are one on one, an hour weekly, by Zoom or in person (distanced), in English or Spanish. (Four weeks minimum, and you must have a classical guitar.)

$65 per lesson | 👉 Purchase here

Inglewood candle by Krystyl Wright

(Lot XI)

Krystyl Wright creates soaps, body products and candles at her Compton-based apothecary including the Inglewood candle, a hand-poured candle infused with vetiver oil that will help alleviate insomnia and nervousness. Wright is donating 15% of the sales to mental health support groups for Inglewood students.

$42 | 👉 Purchase here



Mara bracelet

(Mara Carrizo Scalise)

Mara Carrizo Scalise’s 7-inch micro rectangle chain bracelet, available in silver and 14-karat gold-filled, is hand made in Los Angeles and perfect for stacking with other chain bracelets and cuffs. (The bracelet also comes in 14-karat and 18-karat gold.)

Starting at $90 | 👉 Purchase here



Krizia Flores’ concrete vessels

(Concrete Geometric)

Krizia Flores designs colorful concrete planters and votives in a variety of sizes as well as a DIY Concrete Kit that allows you to create your own pot at home using recycled take out containers.

Starting at $14 | 👉 Purchase here

Darner luxury socks

(Darner Socks Los Angeles)

Design and produced in Los Angeles in small batches, Darner socks are inspired by hosiery from the late 1800s. Long and lean, the socks come in a variety of fabrics and styles including crushed velvet, botanical prints, and mesh, and are ideal for working from home.

$38 | 👉 Purchase here



POT Gardens planters

(Sina Araghi)

Pot, a full-service pottery studio owned and operated by people of color, recently opened a new midcity studio that is plant-oriented. During the holidays, POT Gardens will stock a new signature planter in three shapes and colors, including vivid blue. Gift cards are also available and may be applied to classes, workshops and private parties, all of which follow strict social distancing guidelines.

$65 | 👉 Purchase here



Tie-dye apron by Hedley & Bennett

(Hedley & Bennett)

Influenced by the recent tie-dye pandemic comeback, Hedley & Bennett is offering a limited-edition Sapphire tie-dye apron for the chef on your list. Dyed by hand in Los Angeles, each apron is distinctive and includes professional-grade pockets, waist straps and a towel loop.



$95 | 👉 Purchase here

Savannah Cotter’s rainbow air plant holder

(Savannah Cotter)

Savannah Cotter of GoodsmithShop creates tiny planters from the reclaimed wood she collects at construction sites and salvage yards. Each planter comes embossed with a handpainted rainbow, an air plant, and a care card. In addition, a new tree is planted for every planter purchased.

$18 | 👉 Purchase here



Custom necklace by Melody Ehsani

(Melody Ehsani)

Melody Ehsani’s gold-plated Old English Number necklace is handmade in Los Angeles. Each one can be customized with your loved one’s lucky number.

$48 | 👉 Purchase here



Hammer Museum’s ‘Made in L.A. 2020' art book

(The Hammer Museum)

The Hammer Museum’s “Made in L.A. 2020: A Version” art book includes images of the artists’ studios and art that exclusively appears in the book. It also features essays and conversations between the artists and curators.

$50 | 👉 Purchase here



Tribute to Noah Davis

(David Zwirner / The Underground)

This monograph from David Zwirner Books chronicles the career of the late Noah Davis, a painter who founded Los Angeles’ influential Underground Museum. The book features text by noted curator Helen Molesworth and interviews with Davis’ friends and collaborators.

$65 | 👉 Purchase here



The Underground Museum shirt

(The Underground Museum)

Pay homage to the Underground Museum with the venue’s monochromatic official T-shirt.

$45 | 👉 Purchase here



Celebrating Paul R. Williams

(Angel City Press)

Through a series of black-and-white photographs, artist Janna Ireland surveys Paul Revere Williams’ impactful career and legacy as Hollywood’s Architect in Angel City Press’ “Regarding Paul R. Williams: A Photographer’s View book.”

$50 | 👉 Purchase here



D.J. Waldie’s L.A. moments

(Los Angeles Public Library)

For the Angelenophile in your life, pick up an autographed copy of Lakewood-based author D.J. Waldie’s essay collection, “Becoming Los Angeles,” which explores Los Angeles through the raconteur’s own lens.

$30 | 👉 Purchase here



Natalie Golonka’s colorful shorts

(Jungle Gurl Los Angeles)

L.A.-based designer Natalie Golonka’s locally made cotton Niloo shorts from Jungle Gurl Los Angeles pull inspiration from surf culture.

$75 | 👉 Purchase here



L.A. Living Earrings

(Enkrpyt Los Angeles)

Proudly show your hometown pride with these made-to-order laser cut mirrored acrylic earrings, which are handmade in Highland Park and from the brand Mi Vida.

$28 | 👉 Purchase here

Local artists’ beach towel

(Grant Love)

Made in collaboration with L.A.-based abstract artist Devon Tsuno, fellow L.A. artist Alexandra Grant’s bright velour beach towel benefits Heart of Los Angeles’ Visual Arts Program for underserved youth.

$59.99 | 👉 Purchase here

Fleece hoodie by Groceries Apparel

(Groceries Apparel)

The L.A. label Groceries Apparel’s cropped “Tarzana” fleece hoodie is made in the company’s downtown Los Angeles factory and is fashioned from organic cotton.

$78 | 👉 Purchase here



Graphic art with an East L.A. accent

(Jaxie Jax)

Self Help Graphics, a Boyle Heights institution that goes back to the early 1970s (and is beloved for its Día de los Muertos celebrations), sells artists’ prints made on its presses. The website shows dozens of works, some under $100, some close to $1,000, most of them of rich in social consciousness.

Starting at $75 | 👉 Purchase here



Scout Regalia’s flat plants

(Scout Regalia)

Local furniture-designers Scout Regalia have created a paint by numbers plant kit for the plant killer in your life. Each kit includes a plywood plant cutout, paints, paintbrush, reference sheet and instructions. Available in a variety of plants and sizes: a set of small cactuses, a medium snake plant, a large rubber plant, philodendron and cactus.

$40-$150 | 👉 Purchase here

