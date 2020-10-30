25 wildly cozy gift ideas

We’re all homebodies these days, but some family and friends have always preferred the great indoors. For those looking to kick back and relax in style, we’ve rounded up the coziest loungewear, candles, pillows and chic home goods to add oomph to your loved one’s daily routine.
Happy Habitat recycled cotton blanket
Happy Habitat’s eco-friendly blankets are made from recycled cotton, hand-dyed linen, American-made wool, and locally produced alpaca. Cozy and colorful, the graphic blankets are a safe choice for the environmentally conscious person on your gift list.
$82 for a 30-by-40-inch mini blanket | 👉 Purchase here
Jenny Pennywood everyday napkins
Each 15-by-15-inch linen and cotton napkin by Bay Area artist Jen Garrido is unique, in part because of the designer’s efforts to reduce fabric waste. Garrido’s graphic textiles, pillows, and tea towels for Jenny Pennywood are all screen-printed in San Francisco with water-based inks and elevate everyday goods, such as napkins, into something special.
$36 | 👉 Purchase here
Heather Taylor Home/Doen plaid apron
Los Angeles designers Heather Taylor Home and Dôen have teamed to produce a retro-modern plaid half apron that is chic enough to wear outside the kitchen. Handwoven by artisans in Chiapas, Mexico, the 100% cotton apron is one size fits all.
$98 | 👉 Purchase here
Kneeland Co. Rarities Oaxacan floral candles
Wax floral candles at Kneeland Co. Rarities are handmade in Oaxaca, Mexico, and can be burned or used as a decorative accessory. The candles come in four sizes, and Joanna Williams said she will be adding red and green candles to the collection for the holidays in November.
$35 to $68 apiece | 👉 Purchase here
Siblings DIY eco-friendly candle kit
To reduce candle jar waste, siblings Eva Eckerblad and David Bronkie created an eco-friendly candle that you can microwave and pour into a container of your choice at home. Available in eight scents as well as odorless.
$22 | 👉 Purchase here
Luca sustainable home box
The sustainability hero starter package from Luca is for anyone who is trying to start a more waste-free life. It contains No Tox Life dish block, dish block shelf, Tangie laundry paste, bamboo switch wash pads, No Tox Life pot scrubber, Meliora multi-purpose cleaner (the bottle can be refilled with a small tab), and bamboo switch silk floss with a reusable case.
$88 | 👉 Purchase here
The Great multi-use bandanna
Created by Los Angeles designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, this vintage-inspired marigold “Big Bandana” is large enough to worn as a scarf, shawl or blouse, when stylishly belted over jeans and a T-shirt.
$65 | 👉 Purchase here
Naked Cashmere sleep mask
Sleep soundly with this knitted, pure cashmere eye mask from Naked Cashmere. It also features a silk lining.
$49 | 👉 Purchase here
Skims sleep robe
The loungewear collection from Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear label Skims includes this comfy robe available in taupe, onyx, sienna and cocoa.
$78 | 👉 Purchase here
Cotton Citizen tie-dye socks
Add a trendy pop-of-color into drab sleepwear with these locally made tie-dye socks from Cotton Citizen.
$25 | 👉 Purchase here
Tory Burch Foundation keepsake box
This limited-edition floral Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box features a curated selection of products made by female entrepreneurs. It includes Kooshoo hair ties, Piecework’s Great Shapes puzzle, Lauren Napier Beauty facial wipes, Southern Elegance Candles’ candle tin, Maika’s travel pouch, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s ground coffee, and a seasonal print scarf by Tory Burch. Per annual tradition, 100% of its proceeds benefit the Tory Burch Foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.
$98 | 👉 Purchase here
P.F. Candle starter kit
Husband-wife duo Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger’s L.A.-based home fragrance brand, P.F. Candle Co., offers a starter kit that includes a candle, incense and diffuser in everything from the jasmine-scented Moonrise to the company’s woodsy-scented Dusk.
$64 | 👉 Purchase here
Baja East throw pillow
L.A. designer Scott Studenberg’s large wild horse pillow — from his label’s spring 2020 home collection — takes inspiration from Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.
$95 | 👉 Purchase here
Hanna Anderson family pajama sets
Get into the holiday spirit with matching long-johns for the whole family. Adult tops and pants are sold separately.
$46 for kids set; $48 adult top | 👉 Purchase here
12/12 children’s pajama set
This limited-edition pajama set from 12|12, an organic clothing label for children, was created in collaboration with L.A.-based holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque of BeWellByKelly. All proceeds from the design will be donated to L.A. non-profit Baby2Baby, which aids families in underserved communities.
$52| 👉 Purchase here
Johnny Was trinket dish
This decorative trinket dish from the Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle label Johnny Was brings the outdoors indoors thanks to its signature wildlife-inspired design.
$58 | 👉 Purchase here
Rothys children’s loafers
These stylish shoes for kids from Rothys come in a variety of colorways and prints — from flamingo pink to leopard. As a bonus, they are machine washable.
$65 | 👉 Purchase here
One Gun Ranch Coffee mug
Support local treasure One Gun Ranch with this Malibu-branded mug, which is one of the many California-themed coffee cups available at the infamous Malibu Pier shop.
$20 | 👉 Purchase here
Daniel Patrick flannel bandanna
This flannel bandanna can double as a face covering or fashionable addition to one’s daily wardrobe. It’s courtesy of the L.A. elevated sportswear designer, Daniel Patrick, a favorite among stars including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Dwyane Wade.
$50 | 👉 Purchase here
Justina Blakeney decorative pillow
L.A. lifestyle guru Justina Blakeney’s palm tree fringe bolster pillow, created in collaboration with Loloi, is based on a Santa Monica-inspired watercolor by Blakeney. A minimum of two trees are planted with every order placed through the shop.
$89 | 👉 Purchase here
Black Home luxe flatware set
Spice up your home life with this gold and matte black four-piece set of dishwasher safe utensils from decor goddess Neffi Walker’s label, the Black Home.
$32.88 | 👉 Purchase here
Swet Tailor casual joggers
The Culver City-based, made-in-L.A. menswear brand Swet Tailor from Adam Bolden and David Kranz nails casual comfort with this drawstring sweatpant, which is available in a variety of colors — from black to army green.
$99 | 👉 Purchase here
Apothia home candle
L.A. retailer Ron Robinson’s signature Apothia IF scent is made in the City of Angels and includes notes of white flowers, grapefruit and yuzu. It’s perfect for a relaxing evening at home.
$58 | 👉 Purchase here
Kaftko gender-neutral caftans
This fashion-fluid loungewear label’s Original Kaftan V2 was made with all genders, sizes and ages in mind. Created by designer Oday Shakar, Kaftko’s v-cut, semi-sheer designs are available in a wide range of colorful prints and can be worn as an oversize beach cover-up or as a binge-watching wardrobe staple. Kaftko also recently released a one-size-fits-most children’s line.
$95 | 👉 Purchase here
Rene Norman wren ceramics dream catcher
Artist Rene Norman handmakes these one-of-a-kind dream catchers in Ojai and embellishes them with crystals and ceramics. Available in two sizes: 8 inches and 18 inches.
$85 and $165.| 👉 Purchase here
