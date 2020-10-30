Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
25 wildly cozy gift ideas

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists
(Jillian Goeler / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
Lindzi Scharf
We’re all homebodies these days, but some family and friends have always preferred the great indoors. For those looking to kick back and relax in style, we’ve rounded up the coziest loungewear, candles, pillows and chic home goods to add oomph to your loved one’s daily routine.

Happy Habitat recycled cotton blanket

Happy Habitat eco-friendly blanket
(Happy Habitat)

Happy Habitat’s eco-friendly blankets are made from recycled cotton, hand-dyed linen, American-made wool, and locally produced alpaca. Cozy and colorful, the graphic blankets are a safe choice for the environmentally conscious person on your gift list.

$82 for a 30-by-40-inch mini blanket | 👉 Purchase here

Jenny Pennywood everyday napkins

Linen and cotton napkins
(Jenny Pennywood)
Each 15-by-15-inch linen and cotton napkin by Bay Area artist Jen Garrido is unique, in part because of the designer’s efforts to reduce fabric waste. Garrido’s graphic textiles, pillows, and tea towels for Jenny Pennywood are all screen-printed in San Francisco with water-based inks and elevate everyday goods, such as napkins, into something special.

$36 | 👉 Purchase here

Heather Taylor Home/Doen plaid apron

Retro-modern plaid half apron
(Heather Taylor Home)

Los Angeles designers Heather Taylor Home and Dôen have teamed to produce a retro-modern plaid half apron that is chic enough to wear outside the kitchen. Handwoven by artisans in Chiapas, Mexico, the 100% cotton apron is one size fits all.

$98 | 👉 Purchase here

Kneeland Co. Rarities Oaxacan floral candles

Wax floral candle
(Kneeland Co.)

Wax floral candles at Kneeland Co. Rarities are handmade in Oaxaca, Mexico, and can be burned or used as a decorative accessory. The candles come in four sizes, and Joanna Williams said she will be adding red and green candles to the collection for the holidays in November.

$35 to $68 apiece | 👉 Purchase here

Siblings DIY eco-friendly candle kit

Eco-friendly candle
(Siblings)

To reduce candle jar waste, siblings Eva Eckerblad and David Bronkie created an eco-friendly candle that you can microwave and pour into a container of your choice at home. Available in eight scents as well as odorless.

$22 | 👉 Purchase here

Luca sustainable home box

The sustainability hero starter package from Luca
(Tracy Levy)

The sustainability hero starter package from Luca is for anyone who is trying to start a more waste-free life. It contains No Tox Life dish block, dish block shelf, Tangie laundry paste, bamboo switch wash pads, No Tox Life pot scrubber, Meliora multi-purpose cleaner (the bottle can be refilled with a small tab), and bamboo switch silk floss with a reusable case.

$88 | 👉 Purchase here

The Great multi-use bandanna

Vintage-inspired marigold "Big Bandana"
(The Great)

Created by Los Angeles designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, this vintage-inspired marigold “Big Bandana” is large enough to worn as a scarf, shawl or blouse, when stylishly belted over jeans and a T-shirt.

$65 | 👉 Purchase here

Naked Cashmere sleep mask

Knitted, pure cashmere eye masks
(Naked Cashmere)

Sleep soundly with this knitted, pure cashmere eye mask from Naked Cashmere. It also features a silk lining.

$49 | 👉 Purchase here

Skims sleep robe

Skims robe
(Skims)

The loungewear collection from Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear label Skims includes this comfy robe available in taupe, onyx, sienna and cocoa.

$78 | 👉 Purchase here

Cotton Citizen tie-dye socks

Locally-made tie-dye socks from Cotton Citizen
(Cotton Citizen)
Add a trendy pop-of-color into drab sleepwear with these locally made tie-dye socks from Cotton Citizen.

$25 | 👉 Purchase here

Tory Burch Foundation keepsake box

Limited-edition floral Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box
(Tory Burch)

This limited-edition floral Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box features a curated selection of products made by female entrepreneurs. It includes Kooshoo hair ties, Piecework’s Great Shapes puzzle, Lauren Napier Beauty facial wipes, Southern Elegance Candles’ candle tin, Maika’s travel pouch, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s ground coffee, and a seasonal print scarf by Tory Burch. Per annual tradition, 100% of its proceeds benefit the Tory Burch Foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

$98 | 👉 Purchase here

P.F. Candle starter kit

Starter kit that includes a candle, incense and diffuser
(P.F. Candle Co.)

Husband-wife duo Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger’s L.A.-based home fragrance brand, P.F. Candle Co., offers a starter kit that includes a candle, incense and diffuser in everything from the jasmine-scented Moonrise to the company’s woodsy-scented Dusk.

$64 | 👉 Purchase here

Baja East throw pillow

L.A. designer Scott Studenberg's large wild horse pillow
(Baja East)

L.A. designer Scott Studenberg’s large wild horse pillow — from his label’s spring 2020 home collection — takes inspiration from Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

$95 | 👉 Purchase here

Hanna Anderson family pajama sets

Plaid long-johns
(Hanna Anderson)

Get into the holiday spirit with matching long-johns for the whole family. Adult tops and pants are sold separately.

$46 for kids set; $48 adult top | 👉 Purchase here

12/12 children’s pajama set

Limited-edition pajama set from 12|12, an organic clothing label for children
(12|12)
This limited-edition pajama set from 12|12, an organic clothing label for children, was created in collaboration with L.A.-based holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque of BeWellByKelly. All proceeds from the design will be donated to L.A. non-profit Baby2Baby, which aids families in underserved communities.

$52| 👉 Purchase here

Johnny Was trinket dish

Decorative trinket dish from the Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle label Johnny Was
(Johnny Was)

This decorative trinket dish from the Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle label Johnny Was brings the outdoors indoors thanks to its signature wildlife-inspired design.

$58 | 👉 Purchase here

Rothys children’s loafers

Stylish shoes for kids from Rothys
(Rothys)

These stylish shoes for kids from Rothys come in a variety of colorways and prints — from flamingo pink to leopard. As a bonus, they are machine washable.

$65 | 👉 Purchase here

One Gun Ranch Coffee mug

One Gun Ranch coffee mugs

Support local treasure One Gun Ranch with this Malibu-branded mug, which is one of the many California-themed coffee cups available at the infamous Malibu Pier shop.

$20 | 👉 Purchase here

Daniel Patrick flannel bandanna

Flannel bandanna
(Daniel Patrick)

This flannel bandanna can double as a face covering or fashionable addition to one’s daily wardrobe. It’s courtesy of the L.A. elevated sportswear designer, Daniel Patrick, a favorite among stars including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Dwyane Wade.

$50 | 👉 Purchase here

Justina Blakeney decorative pillow

Palm tree fringe bolster pillow
(Justina Blakeney)
L.A. lifestyle guru Justina Blakeney’s palm tree fringe bolster pillow, created in collaboration with Loloi, is based on a Santa Monica-inspired watercolor by Blakeney. A minimum of two trees are planted with every order placed through the shop.

$89 | 👉 Purchase here

Black Home luxe flatware set

Gold and matte black four-piece set of dishwasher safe utensils from Neffi Walker's label, the Black Home
(The Black Home)

Spice up your home life with this gold and matte black four-piece set of dishwasher safe utensils from decor goddess Neffi Walker’s label, the Black Home.

$32.88 | 👉 Purchase here

Swet Tailor casual joggers

Black joggers
(Swet Tailor)

The Culver City-based, made-in-L.A. menswear brand Swet Tailor from Adam Bolden and David Kranz nails casual comfort with this drawstring sweatpant, which is available in a variety of colors — from black to army green.

$99 | 👉 Purchase here

Apothia home candle

Ron Robinson's signature Apothia IF candle
(Ron Robinson)

L.A. retailer Ron Robinson’s signature Apothia IF scent is made in the City of Angels and includes notes of white flowers, grapefruit and yuzu. It’s perfect for a relaxing evening at home.

$58 | 👉 Purchase here

Kaftko gender-neutral caftans

Fashion-fluid loungewear label's Original Kaftan V2
(Kaftko)

This fashion-fluid loungewear label’s Original Kaftan V2 was made with all genders, sizes and ages in mind. Created by designer Oday Shakar, Kaftko’s v-cut, semi-sheer designs are available in a wide range of colorful prints and can be worn as an oversize beach cover-up or as a binge-watching wardrobe staple. Kaftko also recently released a one-size-fits-most children’s line.

$95 | 👉 Purchase here

Rene Norman wren ceramics dream catcher

Dreamcatcher by Wren Ceramics
(Wren Ceramics)
Artist Rene Norman handmakes these one-of-a-kind dream catchers in Ojai and embellishes them with crystals and ceramics. Available in two sizes: 8 inches and 18 inches.

$85 and $165.| 👉 Purchase here

LifestyleThings to Do
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a design writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, even youth sports, for the Home section and L.A. at Home. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Lindzi Scharf

