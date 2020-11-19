Herb gardening for kids. Wreath making. Here are 7 events for SoCal plant lovers

The Garden Calendar is back, with a mix of virtual meetings and in-person activities happening in and around Los Angeles. Be sure to check these events before you go, in case they have been affected by recent pandemic closures, and wear your mask! Send your event to jeanette.marantos@latimes at least three weeks ahead, and we’ll try to include it. Stay safe and keep growing!

Through Nov. 20

The Los Angeles Biodiversity Symposium is a five-day event (two hours each afternoon) cosponsored by Los Angeles Sanitation and the Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers in Greater L.A. to discuss ways to protect Los Angeles’ biodiversity. Topics include the Los Angeles Biodiversity Index, Nov. 16; urban wildlife, Nov. 17; wildlife and plant community, Nov. 18; urban resilience, Nov. 19; and Regeneration, Nov. 20. Tickets are $20 a day ($10 for students and educators) or $60 for the whole series ($30 for students and educators). apldca.org

Through April 18

“Clayfornia: Ceramic Sculpture in the California Sunshine” features the clay sculptures by 14 artists from the American Museum of Ceramic Art Ceramics Studio in Pomona, installed among the native plants at California Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont. The exhibit is free with $10 admission to the garden ($6 seniors and students, $4 children 3 to 12, members and children under 3 free). Non-members must buy their tickets online ahead. Masks required for all visitors 2 and older. calbg.org

Nov. 21

How to create an herb garden is a class for children at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, from 9 to 11 a.m. Participants will create a mini herb container to take home. Register ahead and wear a mask. Numbers are limited to maintain social distancing. Tickets are $30 or $25 for members. thesherman.org

Nov. 27

Black Friday Free Day at California Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont. Admission to nonmembers is by reservation only, with visits available in the morning and afternoon. Reserve free tickets online. Masks required for all visitors 2 and older. calbg.org

Dec. 8

The Los Angeles-Santa Monica Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is hosting a free virtual program called “Stream and Riparian Tree Recovery After the Woolsey Fire” during its Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Presenter Rosi Dagit, a senior conservation biologist for the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains, will outline the ways creek corridors are being restored and how priority planting areas are being developed for that restoration. Visit the website to register for the meeting. lasmmcnps.org

Dec. 9

How to make an everlasting winter wreath, a class hosted by Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, from 10 a.m. to noon. (A Dec. 8 class is sold out.) Participants learn techniques for making a hand-wound wreath on a brass hoop out of dried flowers and foliage, resulting in a white 12-inch wreath with a velvet ribbon. Tickets are $65 ($55 for members). Register online. thesherman.org

Dec. 10-22

Nights of 1,000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens returns this year with timed entries, limited numbers of visitors and online reservations only to try to keep visitors safe from COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. The event allows people to stroll the botanic garden at night, surrounded by holiday lights, at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. All guests must wear face coverings. Admission is $25 for the general public, and $15 for members, free for children 3 and under. Tickets must be purchased ahead online or by calling (949) 673-2261. thesherman.org