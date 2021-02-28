Golden Globes 2021: The surprising and glamorous looks from the awards show
From their homes and hotel rooms around the world, Hollywood stars took a break from their pandemic sweatpants, robes and other comfy clothes. They dressed up in a big way for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.
For the bicoastal awards show, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried and others put on their Sunday TV best as the winners were announced from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Maybe an exception was “Ted Lasso” star and Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis, who wore a tie-dye hoodie.
From London in the hours before the Globes, “Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan told E! Entertainment’s “E! Live From the Red Carpet” show that the occasion was the first time she had worn heels in months. “This is my first virtual red carpet,” she said.
You certainly wouldn’t know that based on her designer gown, only part of which could be seen onscreen. And you could say the same for dozens of other stars who turned out in custom duds and frocks and high-end jewelry for one of the first major award shows of 2021.
If you missed it, here’s a chance to take in some of the standout looks from the Golden Globes. (Otherwise, visit their Instagram and Twitter feeds for behind-the-scenes and other moments.)
Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee
Margot Robbie
Zuri Hall
Laverne Cox
Elle Fanning
Leslie Odom Jr.
Amanda Seyfried
Julia Garner
Cynthia Erivo
Regina King
Christian Slater
Angela Bassett
Kate Hudson
H.E.R.
Kyra Sedgwick
Tiffany Haddish
Salma Hayek
