Met Gala: Here are the standout beauty looks

You would be forgiven if you had mistaken Elle Fanning for Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling for Donatella Versace or Priyanka Chopra for Effie Trinket while watching the celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Met Gala.
That is to say, each star had a beauty look so transformative — in the form of a cascade of long platinum blond hair on Kaling; a highly exaggerated, white-blond “I Dream of Jeannie” ponytail on Fanning; and a face of white and fuchsia makeup for Chopra — that their typical red-carpet personae seemed galaxies away.
That, of course, was the point. This year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” called for a celebration of being extra and embracing the unexpected, and the hair and makeup certainly followed suit.
Plenty of celebrities played up the camp factor with their eyelashes and hair. Lady Gaga, in particular, made a strong point with her butterfly-like black and gold lashes, as did Gigi Hadid with a silver pair. Billy Porter created a gilded effect with a smattering of gold makeup and lashes lining his eyes.
Exaggerated hair was a constant. Yara Shahidi’s voluminous half-up hair almost eclipsed her diminutive frame, and Zoe Saldana’s curly mane channeled Diana Ross in “Mahogany,” complete with a purple flower tucked behind one ear.
The more-is-more vibe also came in the form of metallic makeup in general. In addition to Porter, Bevy Smith, Celine Dion, Awkwafina and Emily Blunt had attention-grabbing metallic eye makeup. Blunt’s glittery-gold highlighter was relatively subtle for those who want to inject a little camp into their daily look.
As for bold color, Laverne Cox and Lupita Nyong’o tied for wearing the most vibrant kaleidoscope of pastels and bright shades as makeup. Gala co-host Serena Williams went in the other direction, allowing her highlighter-yellow and pink Versace gown and Nike X Off White sneakers to shine.
“I felt like the dress was super-camp so I wanted that to speak for itself,” said Williams’ makeup artist, Renny Vasquez, who used Pat McGrath products. “I made sure that the makeup complemented the dress and didn’t fight against it.”
With that said, here are some of the standout beauty looks from Monday’s Met Gala.