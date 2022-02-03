The Super Bowl is in L.A.! We’ve got recommendations for you

1
Greetings, Super Bowl visitors (and Angelenos hosting Super Bowl visitors)! Some may be surprised to learn that Los Angeles isn’t one big city, but an endless hodgepodge of discrete communities connected by some of the slowest roadways in the country. Thinking of driving from your hotel in Santa Monica to visit friends in Pasadena, and then dining at that new hot spot in Long Beach? Good luck with that.
To help you plan, we’ve made some suggestions — including where to have a great meal, take a hike, have a coffee date, do something touristy, or (maybe, possibly) spot a celebrity — about how to make the most of the non-Super Bowl parts of your stay.
We’ve also go the latest on COVID vaccination and masking rules, as well as details about how to get to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the game.
See you around town!
See our recommendations on a map
We made our recommendations by area:
- Inglewood, where the game is being played, of course.
- The Westside, generally north and west of Inglewood.
- The South Bay, generally south and west of Inglewood.
- The rest of L.A. Yes, that’s a big area, but if you’re that far afield from SoFi Stadium, we think you’re game for an adventure.
We know that this list isn’t comprehensive — how could it be? So send us your recommendations for places to take visitors! We’ll add the best ones to ours.
More food and drink
What are you going to eat at the game? The Times’ Jenn Harris tried all the stadium food so you don’t have to.
How are you getting to the game? Where will you park?
It’s going to be rough out there. Here are all the details you’ll need about SoFi Stadium parking, shuttles, public transit and more.
Do you have your vaccination card? A mask?
Everyone over age 5 has to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or that they have recently tested negative for COVID-19. If you don’t bring a mask to the game, one will be given to you. Despite L.A.'s mayor and California’s governor being photographed without masks at SoFi recently, officials are stressing that fans should wear them.
Here are all the details about vaccines and masks at SoFi Stadium.
More Super Bowl coverage
