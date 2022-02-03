The Super Bowl is in L.A.! We’ve got recommendations for you

Greetings, Super Bowl visitors (and Angelenos hosting Super Bowl visitors)! Some may be surprised to learn that Los Angeles isn’t one big city, but an endless hodgepodge of discrete communities connected by some of the slowest roadways in the country. Thinking of driving from your hotel in Santa Monica to visit friends in Pasadena, and then dining at that new hot spot in Long Beach? Good luck with that.

To help you plan, we’ve made some suggestions — including where to have a great meal, take a hike, have a coffee date, do something touristy, or (maybe, possibly) spot a celebrity — about how to make the most of the non-Super Bowl parts of your stay.

We’ve also go the latest on COVID vaccination and masking rules, as well as details about how to get to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the game.

See you around town!