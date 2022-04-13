25 Mother’s Day gifts for the astrology-obsessed moms of L.A.

If your mother is someone who looks to the stars to find meaning in life, why not treat her to something special this Mother’s Day: a zodiac-inspired gift that appeals to her metaphysical side.

From feminine new moon circles to palm readings and aura portraits, Los Angeles has a lot to offer when it comes to astrology and astrology-adjacent options. So we have compiled a list of New Age gifts and experiences in L.A. just in time for Mother’s Day on May 8.

In anticipation of the holiday, we asked Cody Channel, Los Angeles astrologer and intuitive healer, for a horoscope specifically aimed at Mother’s Day. Print out the horoscope below, personalize it and attach it like a card to one of the following gift ideas. Trust us, mom will appreciate it way more than brunch:

Mother’s Day Horoscope

On May 8th, the sun and Uranus will be joining together to activate unique and bold demonstrations of affection. This is a time where we may feel pulled to celebrate our mothers in a way that is less traditional and more aligned with our dreams of the future. This is a great time to try something new and to share in experiences that excite the soul, such as adventuring in a fairy forest or taking a bold risk in the way you express yourself! The sun is aligned with the constellation of Cassiopeia, the queen on the throne, while the moon is aligned with the Leo constellation, the royal of the zodiac, adding to the emotionally expressive and dramatic energy. This is a great day for pampering and gassing up the queens in your life!