25 Mother’s Day gifts for the astrology-obsessed moms of L.A.

1
If your mother is someone who looks to the stars to find meaning in life, why not treat her to something special this Mother’s Day: a zodiac-inspired gift that appeals to her metaphysical side.
From feminine new moon circles to palm readings and aura portraits, Los Angeles has a lot to offer when it comes to astrology and astrology-adjacent options. So we have compiled a list of New Age gifts and experiences in L.A. just in time for Mother’s Day on May 8.
In anticipation of the holiday, we asked Cody Channel, Los Angeles astrologer and intuitive healer, for a horoscope specifically aimed at Mother’s Day. Print out the horoscope below, personalize it and attach it like a card to one of the following gift ideas. Trust us, mom will appreciate it way more than brunch:
Mother’s Day Horoscope
On May 8th, the sun and Uranus will be joining together to activate unique and bold demonstrations of affection. This is a time where we may feel pulled to celebrate our mothers in a way that is less traditional and more aligned with our dreams of the future. This is a great time to try something new and to share in experiences that excite the soul, such as adventuring in a fairy forest or taking a bold risk in the way you express yourself! The sun is aligned with the constellation of Cassiopeia, the queen on the throne, while the moon is aligned with the Leo constellation, the royal of the zodiac, adding to the emotionally expressive and dramatic energy. This is a great day for pampering and gassing up the queens in your life!
Astrologers, tarot readers and spiritual practitioners tell us what energies will be heading our way in 2022.
2
1. Susan Alexander Star Sign jewelry
Susan Korn’s whimsical Star Sign collection for Susan Alexandra was designed as a salve for tough times. “People always tell me that they feel safe when they wear our pieces and that is what I wanted to create — beautiful, personal amulets,” Korn says.
💰$108-$198.
🛍️ Available at Capitol in Brentwood, Madison Los Angeles, Nordstrom Century City, Peri. A and Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills. Also sold online at susanalexandra.com
3
2. Written natal chart report and reading with astrologer Cody Channel
Astrologer Cody Channel will help mom explore her emotional, physical and spiritual side with a written natal chart report and reading. The report includes 10 pages of channeled material combined with the astrological foundations of her birth chart. A PDF will be delivered via email one week after purchase and includes a follow up 30-minute phone call to go over questions.
💰$222.00.
🛍️ Book an appointment at codychannel.com
4
3. Aura portrait
What color is mom’s aura? Is her colorful energy field red or orange? Pink or blue? Book an appointment for an aura portrait and find out at Auragami Studio in Chinatown. Clairvoyant readings and color analysis are also available.
💰 $55 for a private session.
🛍️ Book online at auragami.la
5
4. Palm reading with Nicole Nezera
Former film-producer-turned-palmist Nicole Nezera describes herself as a practitioner and teacher who brings “a generous spirit of kindness and compassion to my work.” Sounds like the perfect vibe for mom. Nezera reads palms in both English and Spanish and offers consultations in person and via Zoom.
💰 A one-hour palm reading is $195. Virtual shamanic healing sessions are also available for $220 on Zoom and $280 in person.
🛍️ Book an appointment at modernpalmist.com or email modernpalmist@gmail.com
6
5. The Standard’s ‘Planet Standard Astrology Deck’
Who knew the Standard hotel had an in-house astrologer? Capitalizing on that, the Standard has released “the Planet Standard Astrology Deck,” a deck of cards using hotel images and words by Lori Bell, the Miami hotel’s resident astrology expert. Pair it with a night at the Standard — we refuse to suggest brunch — and you’ve got a memorable Mother’s Day.
💰$50
🛍️ Available at the Standard in West Hollywood as well as online.
7
6. Astrological tea cup
Mom will think of you every time she sips from this fine bone china astrological tea cup from Spitfire Girl. All tea cups come with a cup and saucer and are packaged in an elegant blue gift box with 24-karat gold accents. Mom will love that it’s dishwasher safe. Go a step further and load it in the dishwasher when she’s done, which is a gift unto itself.
💰$58
🛍️ Available at spitfiregirl.com
Where to shop small for gifts IRL in L.A.
8
7. Baggu zodiac reusable totes
Baggu’s graphic reusable tote available in the 12 signs of the zodiac is so much fun, mom will want to use it for more than the grocery store. Each bag is made of recycled ripstop nylon, folds into a flat 5-inch by 5-inch pouch and is durable enough to carry 50 pounds.
💰$12
🛍️ Available at Greenwood Shop in Studio City and online
9
8. Atum fine fragrance
The Atum Fine Fragrance line is hand-poured and designed to complement each of the four elements of astrology: Fire (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius); Earth (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn); Air (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) and Water (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces).
💰 $125.00
🛍️ Available at Spitfire Girl and online.
10
9. Talon zodiac sterling silver signet rings
The traditional signet ring gets a modern update courtesy of this astrological line from Talon jewelry. Each ring is engraved with a different zodiac sign’s symbol — just choose mom’s and you have a personal, thoughtful gift.
💰$180 in sterling silver and $685 in 14-karat yellow gold. Necklaces are $145 in silver and $585 in 14-karat gold.
🛍️ Available online and at Esqueleto in Los Feliz.
11
10. Meditate throughout L.A. with Sit in the City cards
Seek out moments of bliss in Los Angeles courtesy of the Sit in the City meditation cards, designed by meditation teacher Kim Genkinger. The 48-card deck includes 18 sit cards (your inner journey) and 30 spot cards (your outer journey), including stops at Peace Awareness Labyrinth and Gardens, Malibu Hindu Temple and Wayfarers Chapel in Palos Verdes. The deck comes with a guide book that offers tips on how to use the deck, a map and meditation techniques.
💰$58
🛍️ Available at the Shop at the Broad museum and sitinthecity.com.
12
11. Living the Signs: Astrology for Radiant Embodiment Workbook
This popular series of 12 workbooks by astrologer Britten LaRue and designer Angela George helps to understand sign wisdom and lunar cycles. The workbooks offer journaling prompts, tarot spreads, creative activities and suggested lunar rituals for each sign.
13
12. House of Intuition tarot candles
House of Intuition carries a wide variety of astrological candles, but on a recent visit, a salesman suggested the Major Arcana Empress candle for Mother’s Day because it exudes “major mom vibes.”
💰$18
🛍️ Available at the House of Intuition in Silver Lake, Highland Park and West Hollywood and online
14
13. Session with Amanda Yates Garcia
Using tarot, scrying, pendulums, runes and other forms of intuitive counseling, Amanda Yates Garcia, known as the Oracle of L.A., offers clarity through elemental divination sessions. Sessions last one hour and can be performed in person or via Skype or telephone. Garcia offers several other types of sessions, as well as gift certificates.
💰$200
🛍️ Book online at oracleoflosangeles.com
15
14. Premium access to the Chani Nicholas app
Popular astrologer Chani Nicholas’ Chani app is free to download and offers horoscopes and weekly podcasts on the week ahead. For more detailed content, treat mom to a premium subscription, which unlocks information about her birth chart as well as access to workshops, transits and a library of meditations and affirmations.
💰$11.99 a month
🛍️ Available at chaninicholas.zendesk.com
16
15. Maya Brenner gold zodiac necklace
What’s mom’s sign? There will be no need to ask when she’s wearing this delicate zodiac pendant necklace by Los Angeles jewelry designer Maya Brenner. An added bonus: the 14-karat yellow gold box slide chain can be adjusted from choker length to 22 inches long.
💰$520
🛍️ Available at Midland in Silver Lake and Culver City and online.
I love myself. I am beautiful. It was an unseasonably chilly night for June in Los Angeles.
17
16. Drunk Astrology candles
What better way to tease your favorite astrology-obsessed moms in your life than with a hand-poured candle that includes witty “Zodiac Superlatives” such as “Gemini: Most Popular for Knowing Everything About Nothing” and “Taurus: Most Known for Getting Your Way or Starting a War.” The truth hurts. (Well, perhaps.)
💰$48
🛍️ Available online and in person at Tansy in Burbank
18
17. Coffee and tattoos at Supersweet Tattoos and Coffee
Surprise mom with coffee and a tattoo at the charming Supersweet Tattoos and Coffee in Echo Park. Whether a constellation tattoo or star sign, she’ll enjoy the ambiance, as well as being there with you. We’re told walk-ins are an option, but it’s best to book ahead.
💰Price is determined by the tattoo artists, but $75 or $150 deposits are required depending on the booking
🛍️ Book online at supersweettattoo.com
19
18. ‘Astrology. The Library of Esoterica’
The second volume in Taschen’s Library of Esoterica series explores astrology’s place in history, from Egyptian temples to contemporary art. Journalist and scholar Andrea Richards emphasizes the intellectual and metaphysical aspects of astrology, or, the “patterns and stories and the transmissions of stories between generations.” With a forward by noted astrologer Susan Miller.
💰$40
🛍️ Available at Taschen, Hollywood and online.
20
19. The ‘Supra’ Oracle deck
Beautifully made, the Supra Oracle deck is a looser version of tarot cards, with more room for interpretation and an emphasis on Jungian psychology. A complementary Supra guide book is recommended, as it offers insight into the cards you draw.
💰$46 for the cards, $32 for the guide book
🛍️ Available at Goldbug in Pasadena.
21
20. Zodiac stickers
If your mom is the type that doesn’t want you to spend any money on her, “splurge” on an inexpensive zodiac sticker from Spacedust in Echo Park. The store, which is on a strip with other stores perfect for window shopping, also offers tarot candles, Sea Witch botanicals and zodiac art prints.
💰$4
🛍️ Available at Spacedust in Echo Park
22
21. Houseplants based on mom’s zodiac sign
We did some research and came up with the best houseplant for every zodiac sign. If mom is a Libra, for example, give her a plant that is not terribly fussy such as the peace lily, a spathiphyllum that flowers in the spring..
💰Varies
🛍️ At one of the 41 best neighborhood plant shops to explore with mom.
23
22. Even better, a California native plant based on mom’s star sign
Does your mother bristle at the sight of invasive plants? Do nonnative species from the Mediterranean and South Africa make her apoplectic? Buy her a California native plant based on her star sign. We want her to be happy on Mother’s Day. Consult our handy guide here.
💰Varies
🛍️ There are plenty of plant shops that specialize in native plants on our list of 39 fantastic nurseries in Southern California.
24
23. Shop for astrology books at Dreams
Shop for astrology books at Dreams in Atwater Village after taking a walk on Mother’s Day morning through the Atwater Farmer’s Market across Glendale Boulevard. The store is stocking a variety of books for Mother’s Day, including “the Moon Sign Guide: an Astrological Look at Your Inner Life,” “In Your Stars: Discover the essence of astrology,” “Numerology: A Beginner’s Guide to the Spiritual Meaning of Numbers,” 'the Little Book of Astrology: An Accessible Introduction to Everything you need to Enhance your Life using Astrology,’ ‘Astro Birthdays’ and ‘Astrology of You and Me.’
💰Varies
🛍️ Available at Dreams
25
24. Shop for crystals at Spellbound Sky
“We call them little soldiers,” Martin Anguiano says of the crystals at Spellbound Sky, the Silver Lake metaphysical shop he founded with Mark Phillips 11 years ago. His picks for Mother’s Day include Rose Quartz, which if you’re a believer purportedly opens your heart, Chrysocolla, which supposedly empowers goddess (mother) energy and Angel Aura Quartz, which is marketed to those seeking inner peace. Bring mom along to peruse the wide selection of crystals and minerals which are clearly labeled, reasonably priced and come packaged in gift boxes with descriptions. Ritual candles, jewelry and essential oil potions too.
💰Varies
🛍️ Available at Spellbound Sky
26
25. Crystals and wine pairing ritual kit from Ace of Cups
Sommelier Fahara Zamorano and Madison Young, owner of the Mid-City crystals shop Open Eye Crystals, have teamed up to to create a wine and crystals pairing for every seasonal shift. The Winter Solstice Ritual Kit from Ace of Cups includes two sommelier-selected, biodynamic wines paired with ethically-sourced crystals and intentional rituals to help you navigate the solstice. If you think your mom would prefer the forthcoming Summer Solstice Ritual Kit, the pair are offering a “pre-sale gift certificate” for the kit which will ship in early June or you can pick it up in person at Open Eye Crystals.
💰$150
🛍️ Available at Ace of Cups
Share