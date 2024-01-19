Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Goblins, Gavin and shaking ground

Images from this week's Los Angeles Times News Quiz.
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and, as of today, your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print and online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re quizzing you on big cats, red carpets, California-bashing on the Iowa campaign trail and the just-announced Coachella lineup.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

