Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Goblins, Gavin and shaking ground
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and, as of today, your weekly quizmaster.
Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print and online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re quizzing you on big cats, red carpets, California-bashing on the Iowa campaign trail and the just-announced Coachella lineup.
All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
It's a date
