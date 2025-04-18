Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: LeBron gets a Ken doll, golf gets a Grand Slam

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Mattel gets a “Kenbassador,” “The White Lotus” gets an “SNL” parody, Rory McIlroy gets golf’s Grand Slam and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re asking you about golf’s latest Grand Slam, the all-female space flight, a “de-extincted” wolf and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz where the headlines of the last seven days live again each Friday in the form of 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions designed to inform, educate and enlighten.

This week we’re taking a look at stories about the sixth man ever to earn golf’s career Grand Slam, a wolf that may be back from extinction, Mattel’s recently revealed LeBron James Ken doll, “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” the politician who popped up at Coachella, the famous Amanda hitting this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the Lakers’ first-round playoff opponents, Disneyland’s mysterious and exclusive private club and more.

Have you kept abreast of the week’s headlines? If you answered yes to that question, you should do swimmingly on the ones that follow. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

