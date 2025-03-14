Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: LeBron’s latest milestone, a new Canadian PM

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the high-profile “American Idol” winner taking a seat at the judges’ table, the new prime minister set to lead our neighbor to the north, the new Bong Joon Ho film that topped the box office last weekend, LeBron James’ latest NBA milestone, the local restaurant serving up a prime rib-flecked potato vodka martini, the L.A.-based fast-fashion retailer shuttering its headquarters and much more.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.