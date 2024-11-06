Advertisement
Tell us: What’s your favorite walk in L.A.?

A visitor looks out over MacArthur Park Lake toward downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Alyssa BereznakWellness Editor 
At some point in your time living in L.A. you’ve probably heard someone bemoan it as a city built for cars. I’ve never quite understood that complaint. While it may be true that we spend a fair share of our time on freeways, there are thriving pedestrian-friendly pockets tucked all around our unwieldy city. What’s more, they’re often framed by colorful bougainvillea, fragrant jasmine and photogenic palm trees. And our ideal climate ensures nearly every excursion by foot will be a sunny one.

You just have to know where to go. That’s why we recently published a guide to walking in Los Angeles. It’s a road map (sometimes quite literally) to the people and places keeping our sidewalks alive in Los Angeles. But if you’ve lived here long enough, you probably have a favorite spot of your own. Mine, currently, is a back-alley trail that winds through Eagle Rock’s rec center, through the hills and onto the Occidental College campus.

We want to hear about yours! To share your favorite L.A. walk, complete the form below. A Times reporter may contact you for more details.

Illustrated red converse shoes flexing
Alyssa Bereznak

Alyssa Bereznak is the wellness editor for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered media and culture for the Ringer, and consumer technology and politics for Yahoo News. She’s the author, reporter and host of two narrative podcasts about social media: “This Blew Up,” and “Boom/Bust: HQ Trivia” — the latter of which was named one of the best podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic. She has written for publications such as Vanity Fair, New York Magazine and NYLON.

