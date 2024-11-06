Tell us: What’s your favorite walk in L.A.?

At some point in your time living in L.A. you’ve probably heard someone bemoan it as a city built for cars. I’ve never quite understood that complaint. While it may be true that we spend a fair share of our time on freeways, there are thriving pedestrian-friendly pockets tucked all around our unwieldy city. What’s more, they’re often framed by colorful bougainvillea, fragrant jasmine and photogenic palm trees. And our ideal climate ensures nearly every excursion by foot will be a sunny one.

L.A. really is a walking city.

Explore our ground-level guide to the people and places keeping our sidewalks alive.

You just have to know where to go. That’s why we recently published a guide to walking in Los Angeles. It’s a road map (sometimes quite literally) to the people and places keeping our sidewalks alive in Los Angeles. But if you’ve lived here long enough, you probably have a favorite spot of your own. Mine, currently, is a back-alley trail that winds through Eagle Rock’s rec center, through the hills and onto the Occidental College campus.

