Spring Reset: How to Rebalance Your Skin Microbiome After a Long Winter

Spring is a season of reinvention. We swap heavy coats for light layers, refresh our playlists, and rediscover the simple joy of sunlit afternoons. But while we’re busy clearing out closets and color-coding calendars, there’s one refresh that’s often overlooked: our skin’s microbiome.

Yes, your skin has its own microbiome. And just like your gut, it’s sensitive to seasonal shifts.

“Spring brings blooming flowers, warmer temperatures, and an invisible challenge, shifts in your skin’s delicate microbiome,” says Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe, co-founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics. “Seasonal changes, such as increased pollen, higher temperatures, and fluctuating humidity, can disrupt the microbial community living on your skin, weakening its protective barrier and causing irritation, dryness, or breakouts.”

If you’ve ever wondered why your skin feels tight and flaky in winter, only to break out the minute April rolls around, the answer might lie not in your products but in your skin’s ecosystem. Understanding and supporting this living layer can make all the difference, especially during seasonal transitions.

Let’s break down how your skin microbiome is affected by spring, what science says, and how you can tweak your routine to maintain that healthy, post-winter glow — no 12-step regimen required.

What Is the Skin Microbiome, Really?

Think of your skin as a living city, populated by trillions of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, even viruses), all working symbiotically to keep your complexion calm, clear, and resilient. This microbial community is what scientists call the skin microbiome, and it’s essential to your overall skin health.

“The skin microbiome is essential for maintaining balance and protecting against harmful pathogens,” write Grice and Segre in Nature Reviews Microbiology. Different areas of your body host different microbial neighborhoods (your forehead is very different from your armpits, for instance), and these communities shift with age, environment, hormones, and yes, the seasons.

Seasonal Changes That Mess With Your Microbiome

Winter is harsh and drying, with low humidity, indoor heating, and layers of clothing that trap sweat and bacteria. Then, suddenly: spring. You’re stepping outside into warmer temps, increased UV exposure, fluctuating humidity, and, you guessed it, pollen season.

“All of these changes affect the microbial balance on your skin,” says Dr. Cutcliffe. “And when your microbiome is off, your skin barrier can weaken, leading to dryness, inflammation, or breakouts.”

In a 2022 review published in Mechanisms of Ageing and Development, researchers found that microbial diversity declines with age and environmental stress, making routine adjustments even more important to maintain skin health as conditions shift.

So, if your skin suddenly starts freaking out around the spring equinox? You’re not imagining it.

Spring Cleaning for Your Skin (and Its Microbes)

Here’s the thing: You don’t need a complete product overhaul every time the weather changes. But you do need to pay attention to how your skin feels and how its environment is changing.

Let’s talk strategy — science-backed, microbiome-friendly tips to transition your skincare routine with the season.

1. Keep Cleansing Gentle

After months of rich creams and heavy occlusives, you may be tempted to reach for that exfoliating scrub. Resist the urge. Over-cleansing or stripping the skin can disturb your microbiome, especially as it’s trying to rebalance with spring’s new conditions.

Look for pH-balanced, non-foaming cleansers that support—not strip—your skin. Cleansers that are too alkaline can alter the skin’s acidity, allowing unwanted microbes to thrive.

2. Lighten Up Your Moisturizer

As humidity rises, your skin may produce more oil — but that doesn’t mean you can skip hydration. Swap out your heavy-duty winter cream for a lighter, microbiome-friendly moisturizer packed with humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients attract moisture without clogging pores.

And don’t toss your moisturizer in the name of “letting your skin breathe” — skin doesn’t have lungs. What it does need is support for its natural barrier.

3. Add Probiotics — Topical or Ingested

Probiotic skincare has entered the chat. Whether you’re applying live cultures topically or supporting them from the inside with fermented foods or probiotic supplements, these tiny allies help crowd out the “bad” bacteria and reinforce your skin’s defense system.

“A balanced microbiome not only improves digestion but also nourishes your skin, creating that sought-after ‘glow from within,’” says Dr. Cutcliffe. The gut-skin axis is real, and researchers continue to uncover how the microbiota in your digestive tract can influence skin inflammation, acne, eczema, and even aging.

The Science of the Gut-Skin Axis

It’s not just what you slather on your skin — it’s what’s happening inside your body that affects your glow. In fact, the term “gut-skin axis” has become a key concept in dermatology. “Modulating the gut microbiome could be a therapeutic strategy for skin disorders,” notes the World Journal of Dermatology.

What that means in practical terms: your skin reflects your gut health. That spring bloat? That post-brunch breakout? Possibly connected.

So, along with your skincare swap, consider upping your prebiotic and fiber intake, drinking more water, and incorporating fermented foods like kefir, kimchi, or miso into your diet.

Stress Less, Glow More

Yes, we’re saying it again: stress affects your skin. And your microbiome. As Byrd and Belkaid explain, psychological stressors can disrupt microbial equilibrium, triggering inflammation and exacerbating skin conditions like acne, rosacea, and eczema.

Spring is an ideal time to reevaluate your mental wellness rituals. Consider breathwork, short meditations, nature walks, or journaling as ways to calm your nervous system and, in turn, support your skin.

Your Seasonal Skincare Checklist

Here’s your quick, microbiome-friendly cheat sheet for spring:



Swap harsh exfoliants for gentle cleansers

Transition moisturizers to lighter formulas with humectants

Reintroduce sunscreen (daily, even when it’s cloudy)

Incorporate prebiotics/probiotics in food or skincare

Support your gut with fiber, hydration, and fermented foods

Manage stress with daily rituals for nervous system regulation

The Bottom Line: Skin That Adapts Is Skin That Glows

Spring may bring its share of skincare curveballs, but it also brings renewal — both for your complexion and your overall health. Your microbiome is constantly adapting to your environment, and with a little help, it can thrive in every season.

“Proactively adjusting your routine during seasonal transitions helps your microbiome adapt,” says Dr. Cutcliffe. “Keeping your skin barrier robust means your complexion stays clear and balanced.”

In other words, your glow-up starts with your microbes.