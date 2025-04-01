Ready for a Fresh Start? Your Gut Could Use a Spring Reset, Too

There’s something undeniably symbolic about spring. It’s a collective exhale. A soft bloom after the freeze. And while you might be thinking about cleaning out your closet or finally tackling your inbox, here’s a quiet reminder: your gut could use a little reset, too.

“I don’t know about you, but I sometimes feel as though I’ve hibernated over the winter when I emerge into spring — sometimes a little foggy and sluggish,” says Dr. Adam Perlman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Pendulum Therapeutics. “The heavier, more processed foods common in winter, along with lower fiber intake, can throw off the balance of beneficial bacteria, leading to sluggish digestion, weakened immunity, and decreased energy.”

And he’s not wrong. From richer holiday meals to comfort foods during the cold months, winter eating habits often leave the gut microbiome in need of a refresh. As it turns out, spring isn’t just a metaphorical clean slate, it’s also an ideal time to support your digestive health, naturally boost your immunity, and re-energize your body from the inside out.

Advertisement

So if your gut feels a little... out of sync lately, you’re not alone. And more importantly? You can absolutely bring it back into balance.

What Winter Does to Your Gut & Why Spring Is the Time to Reset

Winter tends to bring hearty stews, baked goods, and holiday indulgences. And while delicious, these foods are often low in fiber and high in sugar — two ingredients that don’t exactly make your gut microbiome thrive.

“Culturally, the final couple months of the year are dominated by heavier, more processed foods, often with less fiber,” says Dr. Perlman. “It’s just part of our collective psyche.”

Advertisement

And here’s why that matters: the gut microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms that help regulate everything from digestion to immune response to mood. A diverse and well-fed microbiome supports efficient digestion, stronger immunity, and better energy. But when you’re not feeding it the right nutrients — think prebiotic fiber, fermented foods, and plant-based diversity — it can become imbalanced, leaving you feeling tired, bloated, and more susceptible to illness.

Spring’s fresh produce, increased sunshine, and longer days offer a natural opportunity to shift back into gut-nourishing habits. Think of it as microbiome maintenance — just like your seasonal wardrobe swap but for your insides.

Eat the Rainbow: Why Color Is Key to Gut Health

You don’t have to be a nutritionist (or an artist) to build a gut-friendly plate. But adding more color is a great place to start.

Advertisement

“As we move into spring, it’s important to look for variety on our plates, particularly when it comes to color,” says Dr. Perlman. “Looking for the vivid green of leafy vegetables, the ruby reds of pomegranate or berries, it all supports microbial diversity.”

Why color? Because, different plant pigments carry different nutrients and types of prebiotic fiber, which feed various strains of beneficial gut bacteria. Fiber-rich foods like leafy greens, artichokes, asparagus, and low-sugar fruits (hello, berries and bananas) are all excellent for promoting digestion, supporting regularity, and reducing gut inflammation.

Add in some whole grains like quinoa, farro, or barley, and you’re giving your gut the raw materials it needs to flourish.

Best gut-friendly spring foods:



Spinach, kale, and arugula

Berries, pomegranate, kiwi

Bananas (especially slightly green)

Lentils, chickpeas, and white beans

Oats, barley, and brown rice

Pro tip: Challenge yourself to eat 30 different plant-based foods per week. Research has linked this variety to significantly greater microbiome diversity.

Meet Akkermansia: The Probiotic Powerhouse Your Gut’s Been Missing

We’ve all heard of probiotics, but not all are created equal. Enter Akkermansia muciniphila, a lesser-known but incredibly important probiotic strain. “Studies associate higher levels of Akkermansia with better digestion, immunity, and even weight management,” Dr. Perlman explains.

What makes it so special? Akkermansia muciniphila helps strengthen the gut lining and promote intestinal integrity. Think of it as internal armor, protecting your digestive tract and allowing your body to absorb nutrients better. And unlike other strains, Akkermansia isn’t something you can just pick up in your yogurt. “It’s not commonly found in food,” Dr. Perlman notes.

Advertisement

Fermented Foods: Real-Time Reinforcements for Your Microbiome

If supplements aren’t your thing, good news: there are plenty of delicious, natural ways to introduce healthy bacteria into your system. Fermented foods are one of the simplest and most accessible ways to do that.

Dr. Perlman recommends making spring “an ideal time to introduce more fermented foods (like yogurt, sauerkraut, or kombucha) into your diet, as they deliver live, beneficial bacteria directly to your gut.”

These probiotic-rich foods help crowd out bad bacteria and repopulate your gut with friendly strains. Plus, they can help with bloating, improve nutrient absorption, and support mood regulation (thanks to the gut-brain connection).

Try these fermented favorites:



Plain Greek yogurt

Sauerkraut or kimchi

Miso

Tempeh

Kombucha

Kefir

Just be sure to choose versions with live and active cultures and minimal added sugar.

Lifestyle Habits That Heal (or Hurt) Your Gut

Gut health isn’t just about what you eat. Daily habits, both helpful and harmful, can dramatically shift the state of your microbiome.

Here are the science-backed changes worth making:

1. Hydrate Strategically

Water helps keep things moving, literally. It supports digestion, helps transport nutrients, and maintains the mucosal barrier that protects your gut lining. Aim for at least 8 cups a day, more if you’re active or sweating.

2. Move More, Sit Less

Exercise promotes a diverse microbiome. Even light physical activity, like walking or yoga, has been shown to positively affect gut bacteria.

Advertisement

3. Get More (and Better) Sleep

Your gut and your sleep cycles are closely linked. Poor sleep can increase gut permeability (a.k.a. “leaky gut”) and inflammation. Prioritize 7–9 hours a night.

4. Ditch the Overuse of Antibiotics

While sometimes necessary, frequent antibiotic use can wipe out both harmful and beneficial gut bacteria. Only take them when prescribed, and follow up with probiotics to help replenish your microbiome.

Spring Forward: A Simple Gut Reset Plan

Feeling inspired but not sure where to start? Here’s a simple 7-day gut reset plan to help you ease into a new rhythm.

Day 1–2: Add one fermented food to your meals daily.

Day 3–4: Aim for 5 different plant-based foods per day.

Day 5–6: Hydrate with herbal teas and lemon water.

Day 7: Try one new fiber-rich recipe (like lentil salad or a veggie stir-fry).

By the end of the week, you’ll likely notice less bloating, more regularity, and—if you’re lucky—that elusive spring-in-your-step energy.

Give Your Gut a Fresh Start

There’s no such thing as a perfect diet or a flawless microbiome. But spring offers a gentle, natural invitation to reset. Think of it less as a detox and more as a recalibration — a chance to bring your inner ecosystem back into balance.

“Proactively adjusting your routine during seasonal transitions helps your microbiome adapt,” says Dr. Perlman. “Keeping your gut healthy means your energy stays up, your digestion improves, and your immunity gets stronger.”

Advertisement

And honestly, who doesn’t want that glow-up from the inside out?