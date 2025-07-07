Can Infrared Sauna Sessions Help You Sleep Better?

It’s no accident that “rest” has replaced “grind” as the prized metric in longevity circles. A culture that once glorified burnout is now crowding late-afternoon infrared sessions in search of something you can’t fake: quality sleep.

Chalk it up to a convergence of factors, burnout, the circadian rhythm conversation, the science linking nervous system health to sleep, and a healthy skepticism of melatonin gummies. It’s not just talk. As clinics and recovery studios have caught on, so has the research, with studies showing that regular infrared sauna use supports everything from muscle recovery to stress reduction and, yes, deeper sleep.

Unlike traditional saunas, FAR-infrared heat operates at a lower temperature, using light to gently elevate your core temperature without suffocating steam. The result: a longer, more comfortable sweat, and a targeted physiological response. Matthew Perry of The Now explains that FAR-infrared heat gently warms the body from the inside out, helping to relax muscles, lower stress levels, and calm the nervous system. “It also encourages better circulation, which helps your body wind down and recover more effectively at night,” he adds.

What’s Happening Physiologically? A Case for the Cooldown

Here’s what matters: The heat itself isn’t the trick... it’s the cooldown. As your core temperature rises during an infrared session, the body preps for a post-sauna dip. That cooling process is precisely what cues the brain to downshift. “During an infrared sauna session, your body temperature rises, which triggers a natural cooling process that calms the nervous system, similar to the relaxing effect you feel after a warm bath. It also encourages the release of feel-good endorphins and lowers cortisol levels, helping you feel more relaxed and ready for sleep, similar to the aftereffects of a massage,” Perry notes.

When Should You Actually Sauna?

Timing matters, and not just for the sake of a perfect evening. Perry recommends the late afternoon or early evening slot: “It gives your body time to cool down afterward, which mimics your natural wind-down process and helps signal to your brain that it’s time to rest.” You’re not forcing sleep. You’re priming your circadian rhythm, letting physiology do the heavy lifting.

Scheduling your session two to three hours before bed allows your core temp to peak, then naturally fall, mimicking the body’s preferred trajectory into sleep. This aligns with what sleep researchers have found: Body temperature is tightly bound to sleep onset.

Why Try an Infrared Sauna Before Bed?

Here is what research actually shows:

Easier Sleep Onset: You Fall Asleep Faster

Emerging research suggests that raising core body temperature with infrared heat in the early evening may help you fall asleep more quickly once your body begins to cool down. This “cooling off” process mimics the body’s natural circadian rhythm, signaling to the brain that it’s time to rest.

Deeper, Higher Quality Sleep

Regular infrared sessions have been linked to more consolidated and restorative sleep cycles. A recent clinical study found that participants reported not just falling asleep faster, but also experiencing fewer nighttime awakenings and more time spent in deep sleep, a metric closely tied to physical and cognitive recovery.

Reduction in Evening Cortisol and Stress

Heat-based therapies like infrared sauna and red light therapy are shown to downshift the nervous system and lower stress hormones. The body responds with a measurable drop in cortisol, leaving most users feeling genuinely relaxed rather than simply “tired out.” This is key for anyone whose sleeplessness is stress-related or fueled by burnout.

Muscle Relaxation and Less Next-Day Soreness

Infrared sauna is frequently used by athletes for a reason: the deep, penetrating warmth relaxes tight muscles, increases circulation, and may help accelerate tissue recovery. For anyone kept up by aches or post-exercise soreness, this physical unwinding can make sleep come easier, and help you wake up with less tension.

Enhanced Parasympathetic Activity

Both infrared sauna and low-level red light therapy are linked to a shift in the balance of the autonomic nervous system. You get more parasympathetic (“rest and digest”) activity and less sympathetic (“fight or flight”) arousal. That means lower heart rate, steadier breathing, and a body that’s physically prepared to fall asleep and stay asleep.

A Smarter Reset, Not a Silver Bullet

Far-infrared (FIR) isn’t a cure for chronic insomnia, and the idea that more heat yields better results are outdated. The detox narrative doesn’t hold up to scrutiny either. For most healthy adults, infrared is a safe addition to a wellness routine, but it isn’t universal. If you’re pregnant or dealing with cardiovascular conditions, it’s worth getting a green light from your doctor first.

Some FIR experts say extreme heat isn’t necessary and recommend lower temperatures, explaining that infrared works by penetrating deeper tissues in a more effective and safer way over time.

Ultimately, while science has proved infrared to be a smart recovery tool, results are, of course, personal, and what works for one person might be irrelevant for the next.

