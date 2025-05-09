Natural Actives That Give You That Glow Without Retinol

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

As summer approaches and the UV index rises, skincare routines are getting a seasonal shake-up. Gone are the days of layering on heavy retinoids without a second thought. With Google searches for “retinol alternatives,” “glowing skin naturally,” and “non-toxic glow” all on the rise, more people are seeking gentler ways to achieve radiant skin, without the risk of sun sensitivity.

Fortunately, nature delivers. With trending ingredients like Vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum, to fruit-based AHAs and ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, a new wave of botanicals are offering glow-boosting benefits with minimal irritation.

Why Are People Searching for Retinol Alternatives in Summer?

Retinol is celebrated for its ability to boost collagen and smooth fine lines, but it’s not without its seasonal drawbacks. Come summer, its downside becomes harder to ignore: increased sensitivity to the sun. Retinol is best used at night, and even then, it can leave skin more vulnerable to sunburn and irritation. That’s why more people are turning to gentler, plant-powered alternatives that offer similar benefits without the UV-related risks.

Known for their natural formulations, Tata Harper echoes this concern. “Any AHA increases sun sensitivity, no matter the source,” founder Tata Harper explains. “It is always recommended to wear SPF when using any product containing AHAs.”

Tata says that if you are working on evening your skin tone or brightening dark spots, you always want to wear SPF during the day to protect your skin from future discoloration caused by the sun. With UV rays being a leading trigger for hyperpigmentation, daily sun protection is essential, especially when using brightening actives like Vitamin C or AHAs.

Vitamin C for Glowing Skin Naturally: Kakadu Plum Benefits

If there’s a holy grail for natural glow, Kakadu Plum makes a strong case. This Australian superfruit is known for having the highest recorded levels of Vitamin C. And that matters: Vitamin C is key to brightening dull skin, evening out tone, and shielding against environmental damage. It also supports collagen production, making it a go-to for anyone chasing that healthy, sun-kissed look.

Tata Harper taps into this powerhouse ingredient in its Resurfacing Serum, pairing Kakadu Plum with AHA superfruits and lactic acid. The result is a gentle yet effective formula designed to enhance your skin’s natural glow while supporting its long-term health.

Best AHA Exfoliants That Don’t Irritate Skin

Fruit-derived Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like those from pineapple, papaya, and citrus have become the exfoliants of choice for those wanting smoother, glowier skin, without harsh side effects. These natural acids help break down dead skin cells and encourage cell turnover, all while being gentler than many synthetic alternatives.

“All AHAs work the same no matter the source,” says Tata Harper. “However, our formulas are created with ingredients that exfoliate but also support skin health and barrier resilience.” To help offset any irritation, the brand blends AHAs with seed oils rich in Vitamin E, linoleic acid (Omega-6), and linolenic acid (Omega-3).

Other clean beauty brands, like Three Ships, embrace this strategy too. Their Superfruit Exfoliating Mask pairs fruit-derived acids with hydrating botanicals to maintain balance and boost brightness.

What Does Hyaluronic Acid Do for Summer Skin?

Ask any derm what your summer skin needs, and they’ll likely say hydration. That’s where Hyaluronic Acid comes in. Known for holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water, this ingredient acts like a moisture magnet, plumping the skin and softening fine lines, even in hot, dehydrating weather.

The best part? It’s lightweight and layers easily with other actives. Products like the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum from Glow Recipe deliver deep hydration without feeling greasy, making it ideal for your summer regimen.

How to Get Radiant Skin Without Retinol

Natural alternatives to retinol aren’t just about what they leave out, they’re about what they offer instead. Botanical retinol can mimic and restore to nourish the skin without triggering sun-related sensitivities.

For full-body care, Tata Harper recommends their Resurfacing Mask uses non-photosensitizing BHA from willow bark to smooth and refine the skin. And the Resurfacing Body Serum takes it a step further, combining AHA superfruits, cacao oil, and Kakadu Plum to gently exfoliate and hydrate from head to toe.

Embrace Nature for Summer Radiance

As the sun grows stronger and skincare habits shift, retinol alternatives are more than a passing trend, they’re a smart seasonal switch. These natural actives do more than brighten; they work in sync with your skin’s rhythms, offering long-lasting results without irritation. The takeaway? Radiant skin doesn’t have to come with compromises.

