What Your Skin Actually Needs When the Seasons Change

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

May is the month your skin quietly starts to freak out. The weather warms up, pollen counts spike, and your SPF game suddenly feels… a little behind. It’s a transitional period where everything (from your wardrobe to your moisturizer) starts to feel slightly out of sync. And unless you’ve got a plan, your skin barrier might be the first to show signs of stress.

“Spring-to-summer is a tricky time for skin,” says Marc Elrick, founder of BYOMA, the buzzy brand known for its barrier-boosting, dermatologist-aligned products. “Warmer weather brings a series of challenges, especially for oilier skin types. Pollution, UV exposure… these environmental aggressors intensify and hit your barrier hard.”

It’s about protecting your skin before seasonal stressors take a toll—think fewer steps, smarter ingredients, and a barrier-supportive strategy that works with your skin, not against it.

Advertisement

The Seasonal Skincare Slip-Ups We’re All Guilty Of

Elrick says one of the biggest mistakes people make during this seasonal shift is sticking with heavier, winter-grade formulas long after the weather calls for lighter layers. “We recommend switching up the richer skincare textures you might have gravitated toward in winter and spring to something lighter weight during the summer months,” he explains. “This delivers the hydration and barrier support your skin needs—without feeling greasy, sticky, or heavy.”

(Courtesy of BYOMA)

Another pitfall? Skipping SPF. Yes, even in May. “It’s important to prioritize daily SPF protection as UV levels are higher and the risk for skin damage is greater,” Elrick says.

Advertisement

Still clinging to a complex, multi-step routine? Now is the perfect time to scale back.

The Skin Barrier: Your Summer Ride-or-Die

Let’s talk barrier. This underrated skin layer is the one thing standing between your face and a world of inflammation, breakouts, and dehydration. As Elrick puts it: “UV damage is one of the most significant impacting factors on the function of the skin barrier.”

The consequences? A weakened lipid barrier, a thinner epidermis, and a breakdown of collagen — all signs of accelerated aging and irritation. “Sun protection is vital for everyone, regardless of how well you think you tolerate the sun,” Elrick emphasizes.

To counteract the effects of UV exposure, BYOMA incorporates a blend of barrier-supportive ingredients (ceramides, phospholipids, cholesterol, and fatty acids) formulated to help reinforce the skin’s natural defenses. “This combination helps maintain skin integrity and supports antioxidant function,” says Elrick. One standout component is astaxanthin, a lipid-soluble antioxidant known for its ability to neutralize UV-generated free radicals. The result? Reduced redness, improved barrier resilience, and less risk of irritation, especially when using chemical sunscreens.

Advertisement

Lighten Up: How to Rework Your Routine

Here’s the skincare version of a closet detox. Think of it as swapping wool for linen. “Some people find it helpful to switch out their richer winter formulas for lightweight layers during the summer months,” Elrick says. “Lighter layers feel cooler and less heavy, just like your seasonal wardrobe.”

BYOMA’s glow-forward edit includes:

(Courtesy of BYOMA)

Hydrating Milky Toner

A silky, milky fluid that resets the skin post-cleanse and preps it for hydration.

(Courtesy of BYOMA)

Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum

Packed with barrier-supporting botanicals, this serum hydrates without heaviness.

(Courtesy of BYOMA)

Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50

A breathable, featherlight sunscreen infused with barrier-reinforcing ingredients.

“We love layering lighter, milky formulas like our toner and serum, finishing with our Ultralight Face Fluid for the ultimate routine during warmer months,” says Elrick. “It delivers glow without compromising hydration or your barrier.”

Your Skin Below the Jawline Deserves Barrier Love Too

Face-first skincare is great, but your body needs the same barrier support. Dry air, sun exposure, and increased time outdoors can leave skin flaky, blotchy, or reactive. “We often forget that barrier function matters beyond our face,” Elrick notes. “Your chest, arms, and legs are just as vulnerable to UV damage and dehydration.”

Advertisement

A few warm-weather upgrades:



Switch to a lighter body moisturizer with ceramides or squalane

Don’t skip daily SPF on shoulders, arms, and décolletage

Watch for signs of hyperpigmentation beyond the face

Sun damage shows up wherever skin is exposed, not just your cheeks. The fix is simple: defend early with a barrier-supportive sunscreen and wear protective clothing when possible.

How to Spot Barrier Burnout Before It Hits

Tight, flaky, or irritated skin? You might be dealing with barrier burnout and not even know it.

Some sneaky saboteurs:



Pollen and allergens triggering inflammation

Overuse of actives, especially AHAs and salicylic acid

Skipping SPF, even on cloudy days

Weather whiplash (we see you, spring showers, and surprise heatwaves)

Aggressive exfoliation during spring skin-purging

Instead of adding more layers, try to simplify and fortify with ceramides, niacinamide, and calming antioxidants to help restore barrier balance before flare-ups begin.

Your No-Fuss, BYOMA-Approved Summer Skincare Checklist

Let’s keep it simple. Start with a gentle exfoliant once or twice a week to clear away dead skin and boost product absorption. Follow with a hydrating toner that balances and preps the skin for whatever comes next. A lightweight serum rich in barrier-boosting botanicals helps lock in moisture without weighing you down, while a gel-based moisturizer delivers hydration minus the heaviness.

Don’t forget daily sun protection — an ultralight SPF 50 with barrier-supportive ingredients like ceramides is ideal for high-UV days. For a multitasking shortcut, try mixing your toner with concealer or foundation for breathable, dewy coverage in one easy step. And remember the basics: stay hydrated, wear SPF even indoors, and give your skin a little grace. It’s not freaking out, it’s just adjusting.

The Bottom Line: Your Skin Doesn’t Need a Full Routine Overhaul — Just Smarter Support

Seasonal flare-ups are normal. They don’t need to become a full-blown skincare crisis. Healthy skin isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing what matters.

Advertisement

Click herefor more information on BYOMA