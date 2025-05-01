Rare Beauty’s Top 5 Products for a Natural, Minimalist Look

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

After the past few years of skipping office commutes and mastering Zoom lighting, many of us have grown used to a pared-down beauty routine. And guess what? We’re not mad about it. If anything, we’ve learned to appreciate the power of less: fewer steps, lighter textures, and makeup that lets our skin do most of the talking.

That sentiment is baked into the DNA of Rare Beauty, the brand founded by Selena Gomez to challenge unrealistic standards and offer a more authentic approach to beauty. It’s all about makeup that feels good, not forced.

“Minimalist makeup took off after the pandemic when we embraced skincare and got used to our natural look at home,” says Cynthia Di Meo, Director of Global Artistry at Rare Beauty. “Now, it’s about enhancing your features in a comfortable way.”

With summer knocking at the door, it’s the perfect time to lighten the load — not just in your wardrobe, but on your face, too. Think dewy skin, soft edges, and the kind of glow that says, “ I drink water and get eight hours of sleep” (even if you don’t). The best part? You only need a few key players to pull it off.

Here, Di Meo shares her five favorite Rare Beauty products that make minimalist makeup not only doable, but genuinely delightful.

Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer with SPF

First things first: skin. A radiant, even-toned base is the foundation of any minimalist look. Rare Beauty’s tinted moisturizer checks every box: sheer, buildable, SPF-packed, and glow-inducing. “It’s sheer, buildable, and gives you that ‘your skin but better’ glow,” says Di Meo. The formula offers just enough coverage to blur imperfections while keeping your natural complexion front and center. It feels like a lightweight veil, not a mask.

Pro tip: Apply it with your fingers for a second-skin finish. And don’t skip it, this product doubles as your daily sun protection.

Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

Concealer can sometimes do too much. This brightener does just enough. “It highlights without adding texture,” Di Meo says, making it perfect for women 30+ looking to lift and awaken tired eyes without piling on product. The formula is light and luminous, designed to reflect light and subtly mask fatigue rather than cover up. It works beautifully around the nose, chin, or anywhere you want a little extra glow. No creasing, no caking, just brightness where it counts.

Soft Pinch Liquid or Melting Blush

Minimalist makeup doesn’t mean skipping color. It means choosing it wisely. A cream or liquid blush is your best friend for that just-had-a-brisk-walk glow. “It’s about mimicking how your skin looks after a brisk walk outdoors, touchable, radiant,” says Di Meo.

Apply high on the cheekbones to lift the face and add dimension. Soft peach and warm rose tones offer the most believable flush. And because the pigment is buildable, you can control how bold or barely-there you want your blush to be.

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

Let there be light — strategically placed, of course. Skip the contour kit and reach for this luminizer instead. “It adds dimension with light instead of harsh lines,” Di Meo explains. This formula blends effortlessly into skin and flatters all ages, especially mature or textured complexions. Dab it onto cheekbones, brow bones, eyelids, or down the bridge of the nose for that soft-focus, candlelit glow. You can even mix a drop into your moisturizer or base for an all-over radiance.

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Even in the most minimal routine, a touch of mascara can work wonders. Rare Beauty’s volumizing formula defines lashes without clumping or stiffness. “Use a mascara that lifts and volumizes with one or two coats to give you a wide-eyed, fresh look in seconds,” Di Meo recommends. Pair it with a tinted brow gel for subtle definition, or wear it alone with glowing skin for the ultimate “I woke up like this” finish. No liner needed.

The Beauty of Letting Skin Breathe

At its core, minimalist makeup is about more than a pared-down beauty routine. It’s about presence. Confidence. A kind of relaxed elegance that doesn’t need to prove anything. “When shopping for makeup, find products that are easy to blend, mimic healthy skin, and are buildable,” says Di Meo.

Rare Beauty’s collection makes it easy to strip down without feeling bare. So as the temperatures rise and your calendar fills with alfresco dinners, weekend getaways, and rooftop soirées, consider giving your skin a break, not from beauty, but from the pressure to hide.

