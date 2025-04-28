The Best-Selling Products Everyone Was Obsessed with at REVOLVE Festival

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Stagecoach and Coachella may be over, but the beauty buzz from the REVOLVE festival hasn’t died down. Known for curating the ultimate mix of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty must-haves, REVOLVE proved once again why it’s the go-to destination for trendsetters, especially when temperatures rise.

Active beauty was the name of the game at the 8th annual fest. And the top products weren’t just about looking good, they had to deliver performance. From skincare-makeup hybrids to festival-proof staples, REVOLVE’s beauty lineup set a new standard for glow that lasts.

Now that the dust has settled, Beauty and Home Buying Director at REVOLVE, Trudy Arnold, details what products sold out fast.

(Courtesy of REVOLVE)

What Sold Out First: Beauty That Captured the Moment

Arnold says festival makeup needed to handle heat, humidity, and nonstop action, without wrecking the skin. She said products that combined skin benefits with serious staying power really stole the show. First to vanish? Personal Day’s Trust Me On This Hypochlorous Spray, the must-have mist from Lili Reinhart’s new brand. Perfect for calming sun-stressed skin.

Also gone in a flash: Elliot Cole’s Phases Fragrance Oil, a dreamy roll-on that practically bottled up festival magic. Other MVPs? Fazit Beauty Makeup Patches, 4AM Skin Overtime Undereye Masks, and the sparkle-loaded Lemonhead LA x REVOLVE Festival Edit 2025.

Adding to the must-have list: Tanielle Jai’s Bronzour Sun Kissed Sculpted Cream, a buttery bronzer perfect for festival skin; Sweed’s Miracle Powder, which delivers an airbrushed finish even in 90-degree heat; Bask Suncare’s Daily Invisible Gel SPF, a clear sunscreen that kept skin protected without a heavy finish; and Kopari’s Golden Sunglaze Body Mist SPF 50, which gave festival-goers an instant, lit-from-within glow while shielding them from the sun.

(Courtesy of REVOLVE)

What Flew Off Virtual Shelves Ahead of REVOLVE Fest

Before the crowds even touched down in the desert, virtual carts were filled with festival-proof finds. Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N stains flew out fast, meanwhile, the “why didn’t anyone think of this sooner?” Standard Procedure Travel Clip Sunscreen became a must-have accessory, clipping onto belt loops and beach totes alike.

The REVOLVE Festival Beauty Bag? Instant sellout. Fourteen festival-proof products tucked into a Sunnylife pouch for $75. And because cooling down is crucial, the FanGirl by Remi Bader (a portable fan and selfie light) became crucial to surviving the heat.

(Courtesy of REVOLVE)

Beauty with Benefits: How Revolve Balanced Glam and Skincare

Because no one has time for clogged pores and parched skin. “Our customers are non-stop (weddings and travel), they want products that work hard but feel effortless,” Arnold says. Arnold also emphasized the importance of versatility for events. “In particular, makeup that is good for the skin is important, especially around SPF,” she explains.



Summer Fridays Skin Tint: lightweight coverage, skincare-infused.

Kosas Dream Beam SPF 40: sun protection that doubles as primer.

Supergoop! Mineral Setting Powder SPF

(Courtesy of REVOLVE)

Skincare Essentials That Went the Distance

Long days. Longer nights. Serious recovery required.

Festival veterans reached for these glow-savers:



Your Summer-Ready Beauty Game Plan

Whether you’re preparing for a season of travel, long weekends, or simply refining your daily essentials, these standout products deliver a polished, breathable finish that keeps pace with wherever life takes you.

Click here for more information on Revolve Beauty