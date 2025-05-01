Rare Beauty Founder Selena Gomez Creates Space for Mental Health Access

It’s not often that a beauty brand reshapes how we talk about mental health. But Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, has done just that — built a mission-driven business where beauty meets purpose, and social impact is more than a bullet point. As a brand, Rare Beauty isn’t just redefining industry standards, it’s reimagining how brands can lead conversations that matter.

“The goal was always to bring some sort of mental health access to people in every community because I didn’t have that,” Gomez said at Rare Beauty’s 4th Annual Mental Health Summit. “I went through a very weird time until I figured out I was bipolar, and there was clarity there. It seems scary for people, but it actually allows freedom and more conversation when you release your own story.”

That sense of openness is exactly what powered the summit, held in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, according to a press release. With nearly 200 attendees, including mental health advocates, creators, educators, and Rare Impact College Ambassadors, the day was designed to dig deep into what emotional care actually looks like in our everyday lives.

Advertisement

Rethinking Beauty from the Inside Out

At Rare Beauty, mental health isn’t a seasonal campaign. It’s the foundation. Whether reimagining how workplaces support employees or offering free educational resources, Rare is setting a new bar. At the summit, conversations covered everything from managing anxiety in a digital world to embracing self-worth and supporting friends through tough seasons. The day wrapped with a fireside chat with author and podcast host Jay Shetty, exploring how sharing your story can be a bridge, not a burden.

The Power of a Postcard

Turns out, taking care of your mind can start with reaching out. Rare Beauty’s new “Send Warm Wishes” campaign is a simple idea with serious heart. Attendees wrote postcards (yes, real ones) to someone they care about, reminding them they’re seen, supported, and not alone.

It’s about strengthening those friendships and connections that get lost in the shuffle of adult life. And because Rare knows accessibility matters, they teamed up with Paperless Post so anyone, anywhere, can take part. Check out the collection here.

Advertisement

Rare Impact: What Change Looks Like

This isn’t just feel-good branding. It’s real work backed by a vision and measurable progress.



Commitment to Mental Health Equity: Rare Beauty is working to make mental health support more inclusive and accessible, especially for marginalized communities. The Rare Impact Fund prioritizes organizations serving BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and underserved youth.

Rare Beauty is working to make mental health support more inclusive and accessible, especially for marginalized communities. The Rare Impact Fund prioritizes organizations serving BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and underserved youth. School-Based Mental Health Support: Rare has helped fund school and campus-based mental health programs that now reach hundreds of thousands of students. This includes training for teachers, peer-led support networks, and curriculum enhancements.

Rare has helped fund school and campus-based mental health programs that now reach hundreds of thousands of students. This includes training for teachers, peer-led support networks, and curriculum enhancements. Global Reach with Local Focus: Rare Beauty’s impact stretches across the U.S. and beyond, thanks to partnerships with 25 nonprofits. But each initiative is tailored to meet the cultural and regional needs of the communities it serves.

Rare Beauty’s impact stretches across the U.S. and beyond, thanks to partnerships with 25 nonprofits. But each initiative is tailored to meet the cultural and regional needs of the communities it serves. Resource Hubs for Everyday Mental Fitness: The Rare Impact website features a growing collection of free, accessible mental health resources. These include interactive guides, conversation starters, and video content meant to help users build healthy mental habits in everyday life.

Rare Beauty’s 2024 Social Impact Report reveals just how far the company has gone to make mental health care more equitable. It’s not about perfection, it’s about progress. Read the full report to see what that looks like in action.

Changing the Culture of Care

While championing minimalist makeup, Rare Beauty isn’t just trying to sell a dewy glow, it’s building a culture of compassion. From employee training to global campaigns, mental wellness runs deep. Gomez’s journey helped spark this movement, but it continues to be carried forward by a community that refuses to stay silent about mental health.

Click here for more information on Rare Impact