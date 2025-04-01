The Sleep Reset: How to Hack Your Circadian Rhythm for Better Health

Let’s be real: most of us treat sleep like an optional luxury rather than a vital health practice. We fall asleep to blue screens, snooze our alarms half a dozen times, and wonder why we’re exhausted even after eight hours in bed. But what if the problem isn’t how long you’re sleeping — but when?

Enter your circadian rhythm, your body’s natural 24-hour clock that governs everything from when you feel alert to when you’re ready for bed. And for many women (especially in midlife) this rhythm is way out of sync.

“Good sleep starts in the morning, not just at bedtime,” explains Jill Foos, National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach and Respin expert. “Your circadian rhythm is your body’s internal 24-hour clock, regulating sleep, energy, digestion, and mood. Ideally, cortisol rises in the morning for alertness, while melatonin increases at night for sleep. However, modern habits—artificial light exposure, stress, and hormonal changes—can throw off this cycle, leading to poor sleep, mood swings, low libido, and decreased energy.”

So how do you get back in the rhythm and finally get quality sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed?

Welcome to your circadian reset.

Why Your Inner Clock Matters More Than You Think

Your circadian rhythm is more than just a sleep timer. It influences hormone release, metabolism, immune function, and even your mental clarity. When it’s working well, you feel focused in the morning, energetic through the afternoon, and ready to wind down as night falls.

But when it’s disrupted? You might experience:



Insomnia or restless sleep

Trouble waking up (even after a full night’s rest)

Afternoon crashes

Mood swings or anxiety

Digestive issues

Brain fog

Over time, poor sleep adds up. Studies show it’s a risk factor for heart disease, insulin resistance, Alzheimer’s, and mood disorders.

Resetting Your Rhythm: Daily Habits That Work

The good news? Your circadian rhythm isn’t fixed. With a few strategic changes to your daily routine, you can nudge your internal clock back into sync.

Let’s break it down:

1. Get Natural Morning Light

Your day should start with light — real light, not just the glow of your phone. Morning sunlight signals your brain that it’s time to wake up, boosts serotonin, and helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

Foos recommends: “Spend 10–15 minutes outside each morning to regulate your internal clock. If that’s not possible, use a white light panel indoors.”

2. Hydrate Before Coffee

That first sip of coffee might feel non-negotiable, but starting your day with water supports digestion and brain function — and avoids unnecessary cortisol spikes. “Drinking water first thing in the morning supports digestion and motility, both adversely affected by poor sleep,” says Foos. “And coffee may increase cortisol levels for some, possibly impacting sleep that night.”

3. Exercise in the Morning

Movement early in the day not only wakes you up — it also reinforces your natural cortisol cycle. Plus, studies show that morning workouts can reduce anxiety and lead to deeper sleep at night. “Morning workouts align with natural cortisol rhythms, enhance mood, reduce anxiety, and improve sleep at night,” says Foos.

4. Manage Your Light Exposure at Night

We live in a world that never shuts off. But our brains need darkness to trigger melatonin production. Swap overhead lights for soft lamps after dinner, and avoid screens at least an hour before bed. Foos shares, “Your light exposure at home can also help. Some evidence suggests that using red light in the evening could improve sleep.”

5. Create a Sleep-Friendly Bedroom

If your bedroom feels more like a catch-all than a sanctuary, it might be sabotaging your sleep. Clear the clutter. Set your thermostat to 65–69°F. Use blackout curtains. And invest in quality sheets you actually look forward to crawling into. “Keep your space cool (65–69°F), dark, and clutter-free, and use breathable, high-quality bedding to encourage relaxation,” Foos recommends.

6. Limit Late-Night Eating and Drinking

Eating too close to bedtime activates your digestive system when your body is trying to wind down. Late-night alcohol and caffeine can also suppress melatonin and fragment your sleep.

Pro tip: Finish dinner at least 2–3 hours before bed, and keep evening snacks light and clean.

7. Stick to a Wind-Down Routine

Routines aren’t just for kids. A predictable bedtime ritual — think gentle stretching, journaling, or reading—tells your brain it’s safe to shift into rest mode.

Try to keep your bedtime and waketime consistent, even on weekends. This anchors your circadian rhythm and makes falling asleep (and waking up) easier.

8. Check Your Hormones

If you’re doing all the “right” things and still waking up wired or tired, it may be time to look deeper. Hormonal shifts in midlife can wreak havoc on sleep — and a tailored treatment plan can make all the difference. “Consulting a specialist in sleep and hormones is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment,” advises Foos. “Especially during perimenopause, when estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate dramatically.”

The Power of Living in Rhythm

What we do from sunrise to sunset shapes how well we rest when the lights go out. The key is consistency: Syncing your habits to your body’s natural rhythms helps regulate hormones, calm your nervous system, and support deeper, more restorative sleep. And sleep isn’t just about rest — it’s about regeneration. It’s when your brain clears waste, your cells repair, your mood stabilizes, and your metabolism resets. “By aligning your daily habits with your circadian rhythm, you can retrain your body to sleep better, balance hormones, and improve long-term health during the menopause transition,” says Foos.

The Sleep Reset, Simplified

Ready to get started? Here’s your gentle circadian rhythm reset:



Wake up at the same time each day

Get 10+ minutes of morning light

Hydrate before caffeine

Move your body before noon

Dim lights after sunset

Power down screens before bed

Keep your bedroom cool and cozy

Eat dinner early and keep it light

Stick to a soothing wind-down ritual

Final Thought: Reclaim Your Rhythm

Your body isn’t broken; it’s just out of rhythm. But with a few mindful shifts, you can reset your internal clock, improve your energy, and finally sleep like you mean it.