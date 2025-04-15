Advertisement
Longevity

America Is Finally Embracing Europe’s Bathhouse Ritual (With a Twist)

America Is Finally Embracing Europe’s Bathhouse Ritual (With a Twist)
(Courtesy of Therme Group/Jenny Lin )

From contrast therapy to hydrothermal circuits, ancient European bathing rituals are shaping the future of wellness in American cities.

By Sara KitnickSenior Content Strategist 

It starts with heat. Then cold. Then, heat again. Maybe a plunge pool. Maybe a nap. A moment of stillness. A social sauna. A hydrothermal circuit that feels more like a ritual than a routine. This isn’t just another spa day. It’s the rebirth of a wellness culture centuries in the making — and finally, it’s gaining steam in the U.S.

Welcome to the age of contrast therapy.

The New Bathhouse Boom

Across Europe, bathhouses have long been a part of daily life: a third space between home and work where the body and mind reset. Now, that same ethos is showing up stateside, thanks in part to global innovators like the Therme Group. Known for their sprawling wellness destinations in Bucharest and soon, Manchester and Dallas, the brand is redefining what it means to disconnect and recharge.

“Therme is an oasis inspired by centuries of European bathing traditions, from Finnish saunas to Russian banyas to the Roman baths of antiquity,” says Robert Hammond, President of Therme U.S. and co-founder of the High Line. “Places where wellness was never an isolated or individual pursuit. It was public, it was social, and it belonged to everyone.”

Advertisement
Therme Group Bathhouse Sauna
(Courtesy of Therme Group/Jenny Lin)

What Is Contrast Therapy, Exactly?

The premise is simple but powerful: expose the body to hot temperatures (via sauna or steam), then cold (cold plunge, ice bath, or cryo shower). Rinse and repeat. This back-and-forth stimulates circulation, boosts endorphins, and strengthens the immune response.

Studies suggest that contrast therapy can:

  • Increase blood flow and vascular function
  • Reduces muscle soreness
  • Lower inflammation
  • Supports stress relief and sleep

While the science continues to evolve, the real-world results (fewer aches, deeper sleep, better mood) have made believers out of everyone from elite athletes to overworked parents.

Advertisement

Therme’s Vision: Wellness for All

Rather than catering only to a niche wellness crowd, Therme is opening up the experience to a broader audience. Think fewer $300 massages, more communal thermal pools, and botanical saunas. Therme Dallas, for example, is poised to become a 100,000+ square-foot urban oasis, with accessibly priced day passes, water-based wellness, art installations, and zones for both solitude and social connection.

“A bathhouse, at its core, is heat, water, and people,” Hammond explains. “It can be a cold plunge, a sauna, a thermal pool, but the essential element is community.”

Therme calls this “well-being at scale”, a purpose-built space that combines nature, art, architecture, and rituals to help people reconnect with themselves, each other, and their cities.

Advertisement

Europe Knows: It’s Not Just Self-Care. It’s Social Care.

In many European cities, taking time for thermal bathing isn’t an indulgence; it’s hygiene, therapy, and civic life rolled into one. People chat in saunas, journal in rest areas, or unwind in mineral-rich waters. “There’s a reason these traditions have endured,” Hammond notes. “Americans are only now rediscovering that. Not just for the physical benefits (though those are real) but for better circulation, lower cortisol, and improved immunity. And more importantly, we’re seeing a hunger for something communal.”

The Wellness Circuit: What to Expect

Unlike a traditional spa menu of services, a hydrothermal circuit invites exploration. You move through temperature shifts and sensory experiences at your own pace.

At a Therme facility, a day might include:

  • Dry sauna: Provides deep heat to relax muscles
  • Aromatherapy steam room: Warm mist infused with botanicals
  • Cold plunge pool: Instant endorphin rush
  • Thermal bathing lagoons: Warm, mineral-rich waters to soak and float
  • Quiet zones: For meditation, journaling, or just doing nothing

Each space is designed not just for individual healing but for collective well-being.

Why Now? Urban Stress Meets Global Burnout

We’re living in what experts call the “Age of Overwhelm”: digital fatigue, chronic stress, and social isolation. Americans are burned out and looking for alternatives that aren’t tied to screens or subscriptions.

Therme’s concept taps into this cultural shift. With projects underway in Washington D.C., Dallas, and beyond, it’s not just about creating beautiful spaces. It’s about reshaping how we view health, leisure, and connection.

“Therme democratizes wellbeing by reimagining the bathhouse as a form of social infrastructure,” Hammond says. “It’s a place for families, friends, and strangers to come together, move through water and heat, and leave feeling a bit transformed.”

Not Just a Spa Day

Forget the hush-hush luxury spa stereotype with cucumber water and whispered voices. Therme combines nature, entertainment, and culture in equal parts. Think: immersive art, natural light, indoor gardens, and spaces for both movement and stillness. And it’s working. Therme Bucharest, one of Europe’s largest wellness centers, welcomes over 1.4 million visitors a year.

Advertisement

As Therme prepares to open new doors in the U.S., a question lingers: Could bathhouses become America’s next great third space? Hammond thinks so. “As bathhouses start to reemerge in cities like New York, our hope is that Therme becomes a cultural fixture,” he says. “A new kind of public space, equal parts wellness center, social club, and civic institution. Like a museum you don’t just visit, but soak in.”

And maybe that’s what we need most right now: not more to-do lists, but more places to be.

Click here for more information on Therme Group

MORE LIVE & WELL

Courtesy of the Virsa Foundation

Food for Thought: How What We Eat Is Reshaping the Mental Health Conversation

The Rise of Gemstone Skincare: How KNESKO Is Turning Beauty Into Ritual

The Rise of Gemstone Skincare: How KNESKO Is Turning Beauty Into Ritual

New Rules of Keto: What to Eat, What to Skip, and How to Avoid the Crash in 2025

The New Rules of Keto: What to Eat, What to Skip, and How to Avoid the Crash

Work-Life Balance: Expert Strategies to Prevent Burnout

How to Actually Find Work-Life Balance (and Why It Matters More Than Ever)

Naturium Azelaic Acid: Trending Skincare Ingredients for Spring

5 Trending Skincare Ingredients You’ll See Everywhere This Spring (And Why They Work)

Gut Health to Help Ease Your Spring Allergies

Can Your Gut Help Tame Spring Allergies? The Surprising Link Between Microbiome Health and Seasonal Sniffles

Glowing Beauty from Within: How Gut Health and Probiotics Can Transform Your Skin

The Gut-Skin Glow: How Gut Health and Probiotics Are Transforming Beauty from Within

Hiking & More Daily Habits Backed by Science That Can Transform Your Health

5 Proven Health Habits That Won’t Cost You a Dime

Reset Your Hormones in 3 Days with This Natural Diet

The 3-Day Hormone Reset Diet: Balancing Your Health Naturally with Food and Lifestyle Changes

Reset Your Circadian Rhythm: Tips for Better Sleep & Health

The Sleep Reset: How to Hack Your Circadian Rhythm for Better Health

Boost Energy & Immunity: Your Spring Gut Microbiome Reset

Ready for a Fresh Start? Your Gut Could Use a Spring Reset, Too

Why Sleep Matters: Brain, Mood, Health & Hormone Benefits

The Underrated Power of Sleep: Why Rest Is the Ultimate Wellness Flex

Longevity
Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with wellness and decor experts.

Advertisement
Advertisement