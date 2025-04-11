The Rise of Gemstone Skincare: How KNESKO Is Turning Beauty Into Ritual

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Walk into any luxury spa or wellness boutique in Los Angeles, and you’ll spot the usual suspects: jade rollers, rose quartz gua sha tools, and glistening serums laced with crushed crystals or gold. What started as a fringe curiosity (gemstone skincare) has since gone mainstream. And at the center of this high-vibe beauty movement is KNESKO, a women-founded brand transforming skincare into a full-body, soul-centered ritual.

Founded by Lejla Cas, a licensed esthetician and energy healer, KNESKO blends science-backed actives with crystal energy and chakra alignment to create what she calls “high-vibrational skincare.” The brand’s collection of luxe face masks, collagen serums, and guided rituals is designed not just to nourish the skin but to feed the spirit. “Beauty isn’t just about the glow on our skin,” Cas says. “It’s about the inner dialogue we have with ourselves.”

Crystals + Collagen: The Science-Meets-Spirit Philosophy Behind KNESKO

For Cas, gemstone skincare isn’t just about pretty packaging. It’s purpose-driven, rooted in holistic healing, and powered by clinical efficacy. “I formulate with gemstones not just for their energetic benefits but because they enhance the performance of ingredients,” she explains.

Take the brand’s Nanogold Repair line: it features gold-wrapped peptides that help deliver collagen-boosting ingredients more effectively. The bonus? Cas explains that gold is linked to the third eye chakra, symbolizing intuition and insight. So as you smooth it on, she says you’re not just hydrating, you’re tuning in.

Every KNESKO product is aligned with a chakra and infused with a complementary crystal: Amethyst for the crown, Rose Quartz for the heart, and Obsidian for the root. Through a proprietary, energetic process, the formulas are said to be “charged” to resonate with the brand’s soul-meets-science ethos. “By infusing energies into each product,” Cas says, she invites the customer to pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves.

Beyond the Facial: KNESKO Makes Skincare a Modern Ritual

If the last few years taught us anything, it’s that self-care isn’t optional; it’s essential. In an era where wellness is baked into the daily routine (not just booked once a month), KNESKO is redefining skincare as ritual.

Each product comes with a suggested mantra or affirmation, turning a 10-minute face mask into something closer to meditation. “My intention was to create a moment of restoration, physically, emotionally, spiritually,” says Cas. “Skincare can be a powerful act of self-love.”

The Energetic Architecture of Self-Care

So what makes KNESKO stand out in a crowded luxury skincare landscape? It’s the fusion of bioactive peptides, marine collagen, and ethically sourced gemstones, paired with a commitment to deeper transformation.

“Stress affects both the skin and the spirit,” Cas notes. KNESKO was born, Cas shares, in 2012 because she saw a need for “skincare that also offered healing.”

It’s not just skincare; it’s “high-vibrational healing time” built into your daily rhythm. And people want in. Search interest in chakra-aligned skincare and spiritual self-care is climbing, especially among 30- to 50-year-olds seeking products with both performance and purpose.

What Do Chakras Have to Do With Clear Skin?

To skeptics, chakra alignment might sound better suited to a yoga retreat than a beauty cabinet. But at KNESKO, skin and energy are deeply intertwined. Each collection targets both a skin concern and a subtle, energetic shift, Cas explains. The Rose Quartz line hydrates while supporting heart healing. The Black Pearl collection is all about the release of toxins, stress, and emotional clutter. Diamond Radiance? Think glow-up for the soul.

“Crystals have a gentle but powerful way of bringing us into balance,” Cas says.

Her approach is part beauty therapy, part energetic reset. In that way, KNESKO is more than skincare — it’s a lifestyle.

Who Is Gemstone Skincare Really For?

While the vibe might attract Erewhon devotees and crystal-curious millennials, KNESKO’s audience is surprisingly broad. “Our clients include professionals, moms, healers, even people new to energy work,” says Cas. “You don’t need to understand chakras to feel the shift.”

That accessibility, paired with high-performance ingredients and a boutique-spiritual aesthetic, is what keeps customers coming back. It’s soulful skincare without the gatekeeping.

In a Sea of Wellness Hype, KNESKO Brings the Realness

Let’s face it: the wellness world can get woo-woo fast. And yes, crystal skincare runs the risk of being dismissed as gimmicky. But KNESKO grounds the mystical in measurable results. Cas is a licensed esthetician, energy healer, and entrepreneur with a meticulous formulation process behind every product.

These aren’t just pretty jars, they’re tested, intentional, and rooted in both science and spirit. “We’re not selling magic in a bottle. We’re creating experiences that nourish both the skin and the soul,” she says.

And in a beauty landscape dominated by fast trends, that authenticity is the real glow-up.

So, Is High-Vibe Skincare the Future?

As more people become interested in an emotional connection in their self-care routines, brands like KNESKO are reshaping what skincare can be. It’s not just about results, it’s about how it makes you feel.

