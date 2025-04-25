Advertisement
Skin

Muhza Thinks Hormones Are the Missing Piece in Your Skincare Routine

Cycle-syncing skincare is reshaping beauty routines, blending hormonal science with clean ingredients to support skin’s natural rhythms all month long.

By Sara KitnickSenior Content Strategist 
Cycle syncing skincare: Muhza
(Courtesy of Muhza)

How Muhza Is Challenging Skincare’s Outdated “One-Size-Fits-All” Model

At a time when syncing workouts, meals, and even work schedules to hormonal cycles has become second nature, Muhza is asking a simple but transformative question: Why hasn’t skincare caught up?

Rooted in the belief that skin is not static but a living, shifting organ influenced by hormonal changes, Muhza’s approach rejects the traditional one-size-fits-all beauty model. Instead, it offers a new framework — one where products evolve with the body’s natural rhythms.

“Our skin isn’t static,” says founder Alexia Coutts. “It changes from dry to oily, inflamed to dull, even the skin barrier thickens and thins depending on where you are in your cycle.”

From PCOS Diagnosis to Skincare Disruption

Muhza’s inception stems from Coutts’ personal health journey. Diagnosed with PCOS after years of unexplained breakouts and fatigue, she discovered firsthand how dramatically hormonal cycles could affect skin. This revelation inspired her to pivot from a successful career in corporate finance to founding a brand that not only addressed her own skincare challenges but those of countless other women navigating similar hormonal shifts.

“Healing starts with awareness,” says Coutts, emphasizing how tracking her cycle unlocked key insights about her body’s needs. Education and empowerment became core to Muhza’s mission.

A Skincare Routine Designed to Flow With the Body

Muhza’s line of serums is engineered to support the skin during each phase of the menstrual cycle:

  • Menstrual Phase: Muna Serum replenishes moisture with prebiotics, probiotics, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.
  • Follicular Phase: Puri Serum encourages gentle renewal through fruit acids and mandelic acid.
  • Ovulatory Phase: Qori Serum shields and balances skin with bakuchiol and licorice root extract.
  • Luteal Phase: Ayni Serum calms inflammation with lactic acid and salicylic acid.

“We reverse-engineered each formula based on what your skin actually needs in every phase,” says Coutts. “But beyond being effective, it was just as important that the products were gentle enough to be used week to week without irritating the skin.”

Testing and Listening: A Collaborative Process

During a two-year development process, Muhza partnered with 15 women (some managing hormonal conditions, others not) to test and refine each product iteration. “Over two years, 15 women tested our formulas, including those with hormonal conditions and those without,” Coutts explains, allowing Muhza to understand how their products perform across different skin needs. She adds, “The most surprising part wasn’t just that their skin improved but that they started tuning into their cycles without even tracking them. They could feel what phase they were in based on their skin.”

This lived experience reinforced the brand’s founding principle: that greater body literacy empowers better care, from the inside out.

Clean Ingredients and Conscious Chemistry

Central to Muhza’s ethos is the avoidance of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as parabens and synthetic fragrances, still commonly found in mainstream beauty products. “Our moments of self-care shouldn’t come at the cost of our hormonal health,” Coutts emphasizes. Muhza commits to transparency and safety, ensuring their formulas nurture both skin and systemic well-being.

Merging Ancestral Wisdom With Modern Science

Cultural reverence is another hallmark of Muhza’s identity. The brand name itself, a reinterpretation of the Spanish word “musa” or muse, symbolizes inspiration, softened with an “h” to suggest breath and reflection, and toughened with a “z” to signify strength, Coutts says. “Muhza is about inspiration from within, guided by rhythm, rooted in culture, and not afraid to challenge the norm,” Coutts adds.

Where Hormone-Smart Skincare Goes Next

Cycle awareness is gaining ground, but Coutts sees even greater potential ahead. Beyond skincare, she envisions hormone-smart solutions in haircare, supplements, and stress management tools — a holistic ecosystem that supports women at every stage. “We’re not static,” says Coutts. “Our skincare shouldn’t be either.”

Muhza stands at the forefront of a new movement: a vision of beauty that recognizes the dynamism of the body and the intelligence of the cycle. In an era increasingly defined by self-awareness and personalization, the brand’s hormone-focused philosophy feels not just timely but inevitable.

Click here for more information on Muhza

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, producing and curating content in collaboration with wellness and decor experts.

