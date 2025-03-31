Think Young: 10 Timeless Habits to Keep Your Brain Sharp and Youthful

At this very moment (yes, even as you scroll through this), your brain is pulling off a quiet, awe-inspiring feat. It’s adapting, reconfiguring, making new connections, and letting go of the ones it no longer needs. This remarkable ability is called neuroplasticity, and it’s the behind-the-scenes magic that helps us learn, grow, and stay mentally nimble as we age.

The best part? You don’t need a PhD in neuroscience or fancy lab equipment to take advantage of it. With just a few thoughtful daily habits, you can help your brain stay sharp, resilient, and adaptable for years to come.

So, What Is Neuroplasticity?

Not long ago, most scientists believed our brains stopped changing after childhood. But turns out, that theory didn’t stick. Research has since proven that the brain remains malleable throughout our lives. It’s constantly reshaping itself based on how we use it — creating new pathways, trimming away ones we don’t need, and even growing new brain cells, in a process known as neurogenesis.

This flexibility is what allows us to learn new skills, recover from setbacks, and regulate our emotions. Supporting neuroplasticity isn’t just about improving memory — it’s about helping your brain stay strong, sharp, and responsive, no matter your age.

10 Strategies to Boost Your Brain’s Flexibility

1. Stay Curious and Keep Learning

Whether you’re learning a new language, picking up the ukulele, or trying your hand at pottery, engaging in unfamiliar activities helps forge fresh neural pathways and strengthens existing ones.

Try this: Set a goal to try something new every few months. It doesn’t have to be big; even watching a short documentary on a topic you know nothing about can spark new brain activity.

2. Challenge Your Brain Daily

Your brain thrives on novelty and complexity. Games like crosswords, Sudoku, chess, or even the occasional riddle give your mind a structured workout and encourage greater cognitive flexibility. Even switching up your routine, like taking a different route to work or using your non-dominant hand, can give your brain a gentle jolt.

Try this: Dedicate 15 minutes each day to brain-stimulating activities. Yes, brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand totally counts.

3. Move Your Body

Exercise isn’t just good for your heart, it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to support neuroplasticity. Aerobic movement, in particular, increases levels of a brain-nourishing protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports the growth and maintenance of neurons. “Several studies have shown that physical activity is one of the most effective ways to boost brain health,” says Dr. Sarah de la Torre, who has over 24 years of clinical experience helping women find hormone balance and optimal wellness.

“Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which keeps the neurons healthy, and can even promote the growth of new neurons.” She adds that a recent study showed that physical exercise appears to boost brain adaptability by increasing BDNF, which is important in neuroplasticity in parts of the brain responsible for the control of our muscles and balance. And no, you don’t need to run marathons to reap the benefits.

“Even a 30-minute walk a few times a week can yield significant results,” she says. “For some women in perimenopause and menopause, it can feel overwhelming to start exercising as they don’t know where to begin, but even simple activities like brisk walking, swimming, yoga, or strength training can contribute to cognitive health.”

Try this: Aim for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week. Brisk walks, swims, and cycling all count.

4. Get Real About Rest

Sleep isn’t a luxury — it’s a non-negotiable for brain health. During deep sleep, your brain consolidates memories, clears waste, and reinforces neural connections. When you’re skimping on sleep, those essential processes get disrupted. Lack of quality sleep has been linked to impaired memory, emotional imbalance, and long-term cognitive decline.

Try this: Create a calming nighttime routine. Dim the lights, put away screens, and aim for 7 to 9 hours of restorative sleep.

5. Feed Your Brain Right

A nutrient-dense diet lays the foundation for healthy brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory foods have all been linked to improved cognition and greater neuroplasticity.

“Nutrition is the foundation of all our health, and that absolutely includes our brain health,” says Dr. de la Torre. “ Certain nutrients are particularly beneficial for cognitive function.” Her go-to approach? Eat a Mediterranean-style diet rich in healthy fats, fish, leafy greens, and berries.

“Antioxidants found in dark leafy greens and fruits like blueberries also play key roles in supporting brain function,” she says. Just as crucial? “Reducing or eliminating substances that are toxic to the brain, including alcohol.”

Try this: Stock up on wild salmon, walnuts, olive oil, avocados, spinach, and berries. And maybe (at least try to) skip that third glass of wine.

6. Manage Stress Like Your Brain Depends on It (Because It Does)

Chronic stress floods the brain with cortisol, which, over time, can damage the hippocampus, the part responsible for memory and learning. Daily stress relief isn’t indulgent; it’s essential. Mindfulness, meditation, writing in a journal, taking nature walks- whatever helps you slow your roll can help soothe the nervous system and protect your mental clarity.

Try this: Start small. Just 10 minutes of deep breathing or guided meditation a day can make a difference.

7. Make Space for Connection

Loneliness isn’t just a mood, it’s a brain health risk. Social engagement stimulates regions of the brain linked to memory, decision-making, and emotional regulation. “Social engagement is a vital component to maintaining cognitive health and can slow cognitive decline,” Dr. de la Torre explains.

People with good social connections, such as involvement in group activities or weekly interactions with friends and family, are more likely to have enhanced cognitive function and better emotional well-being, Dr. de la Torre explains. She adds that social support is especially meaningful during life transitions.

“Community support has been shown to help women improve their menopause symptoms and achieve their goals above and beyond what they can do alone.”

Try this: Text that friend. Join the book club. Plan weekly catch-ups with people who bring you joy.

8. Practice Mindfulness (Even If You’re Not “Zen”)

Meditation isn’t just trendy, it can be transformative. Studies show mindfulness practices can reduce stress, improve memory, and even positively alter brain structure.

Try this: Start with five minutes of focused breathing each day. Apps like Headspace or Calm make it easy to build a habit.

9. Ditch the Brain Fog Triggers

We’re surrounded by sneaky saboteurs — from air pollutants and pesticides to ultra-processed foods and excessive alcohol. Over time, exposure to these toxins has been linked to cognitive decline and neurodegeneration.

Try this: Use a water filter, opt for organic produce when possible, skip ultra-processed snacks, and cut back on booze.

10. Let Tech Work For You

Used wisely, tech can be a powerful tool for cognitive health. “Brain training apps and similar tools have been shown to improve memory, aid problem-solving skills, and increase processing speed — especially in older adults,” says Dr. de la Torre. Her favorite picks? “Lumosity is a great brain memory game, or Wordle,” she adds. “They’re great games for fun brain play.”

Try this: Incorporate brain-boosting games into your routine, but balance screen time with analog activities and digital detox moments.

Future-Proof Your Brain, One Habit at a Time

Here’s the thing: cognitive decline isn’t a guaranteed part of aging. Yes, the brain changes over time, but how it changes depends largely on the choices you make today.