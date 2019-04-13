When Trump wanted to boot immigrants with temporary status, one Van Nuys firm fought back

Good employees are hard to find, Kelley said, so you try to hold onto the ones you’ve trained, invested in and know you can count on. That’s why, when President Trump announced his intention last year to revoke temporary protected status for people from El Salvador, Kelley was worried. He stood to lose one of his best employees, a Salvadoran man who had been able to work legally because of protected status granted by President George W. Bush after a 2001 earthquake in El Salvador. That employee would be Acevedo, whose nickname is “Chato.”