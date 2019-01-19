Edison sues Santa Barbara County over last year’s deadly mudslides

In the 1964, after the Coyote fire, the Army Corps of Engineers hastily built basins along two creeks to trap rainy season debris. The catchments are low dams built across the mouth of a canyon. But the military engineers warned the county that these small basins on Cold Springs and San Ysidro creeks would be vastly overwhelmed by a debris flow during a significant storm, according to documents The Times found at the National Archives.