Watch live: Nipsey Hussle's memorial about to begin in Los Angeles

Thousands of people have filled Staples Center for the celebration of life of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, which will include tributes from Snoop Dogg and Big Boy.
Hussle, a 33-year-old Grammy-nominated recording artist, was beloved among South L.A. residents for devoting his time and resources to helping those in his community.
The only other time the 21,000-seat venue was used to memorialize an entertainer was in 2009, when Michael Jackson died.
The memorial is set to begin at 10 a.m. PST, and will be followed by a 25.5-mile funeral procession from downtown Los Angeles through Inglewood, South L.A. and Watts.