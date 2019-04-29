Watch live: Authorities provide details on the thwarted Southern California terror plot

A domestic terror plot aimed at “multiple targets” in Southern California was disrupted by federal and local law enforcement agencies, sources told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.
A news conference to discuss the case has been scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles.
Representatives from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California, the FBI, the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Long Beach Police Department are expected to speak. A source in the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the agency was involved in the surveillance and detention of the suspect.