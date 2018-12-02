Egyptian photojournalist: In the Nov. 27 Section A, an article about an imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist said the government would have charged the cost of damages from a security raid to 215 prisoners. The cost would have been spread among hundreds of defendants.
Auto show: Information published in a Nov. 29 special section about the L.A. Auto Show listed advance, online-only ticket prices. Ticket pricing information is available through the show’s website, LAAutoShow.com/Tickets.
Amber Liu profile: In the Dec. 2 Calendar section, a profile of singer Amber Liu misstated John Kim’s title at Steel Wool Entertainment. Kim is an artist manager, not a co-founder.