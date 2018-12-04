Tesla: In the Dec. 3 California section, an article about how California Highway Patrol officers used a Tesla’s Autopilot feature to force the car to stop said that the driver was asleep behind the wheel of a Model 3. The car was a Model S.
Sheryl Lowe jewelry: In the Dec. 2 Image section, an article about jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe misspelled the internet address for her collection. It is sheryllowejewelry.com.
Airline food: In the Dec. 2 Business section, a Travel Briefcase item cited a study stating that the average calorie count for airline menu items dropped 32% this year, compared with last year. The report should have said that the average calorie count dropped by 32 calories, to 373 in 2018 from 405 calories in 2017.
