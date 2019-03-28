Roger Stone: In the March 17 Section A, an article about Roger Stone referred to the longtime political advisor to President Trump as a “self-described” dirty trickster. Stone has not used those words to describe himself, but has acknowledged that it’s a widely used label that “I’m stuck with.”
Michael Avenatti: In the March 27 Section A, an article about the tax investigation into attorney Michael Avenatti said that Avenatti crashed into the nation’s consciousness in March 2017 as the representative of Stormy Daniels. It was March 2018.
