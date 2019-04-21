Video debut date: In the April 21 Calendar section, an item in the New Releases column listed the video on demand debut date for the film “Under The Silver Lake” as April 22. It will debut Tuesday, April 23.
Toronto Raptors: In the April 18 Sports section, an article about Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Toronto Raptors said that Vince Carter left the team during free agency. Carter was traded, at his own request.
Columbine shooting anniversary: In the April 20 Section A, an article about pastors who spoke at funerals for victims of the Columbine High School mass shooting referred in one instance to “the 12 slain” in the attack. As stated elsewhere in the article, 12 students and one teacher were killed.
