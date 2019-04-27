Zillow lawsuit: In the April 27 Hot Property section, an article about a lawsuit that developer Bruce Makowsky filed against real estate company Zillow misspelled lawyer Ronald Richards’ last name as Richard.
Rudolf Nureyev: In the April 26 Calendar section, an article about ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev said he was born to Tartar Muslim parents; the correct word is Tatar.
“Mosul” documentary: In the April 26 Calendar section, a review of the documentary “Mosul” referred to director Daniel Gabriel as David. Also, the film is playing at the Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills, not the Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica.
