“Jeopardy!”: In the May 5 Section A, an article about “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer said that the Las Vegas Golden Knights held a 3-0 series lead over the San Jose Sharks in a hockey playoff series. The Golden Knights held a 3-1 series lead before losing the final three games and being eliminated.
