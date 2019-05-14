Cannabis bill: An article in the May 13 California section about a bill to increase the number of cannabis shops in the state incorrectly described the type of liquor license that the proposed legislation would use to calculate how many pot shops should be allowed. The bill would base the calculation on the number of liquor licenses for on-site sales, which includes bars and restaurants, not liquor stores.
