“Game of Thrones”: In the May 20 Calendar section, an article about the “Game of Thrones” series finale misspelled actress Maisie Williams’ first name as Maise and gave actress Sophie Turner’s last name as Williams. Also, it said that the character Arya left King’s Landing to explore the South; she left to explore whatever is west of Westeros.
New kilogram definition: An article in the May 20 Section A about the new definition of the kilogram said it was originally defined as the mass of 10 cubic centimeters of water at 4 degrees Celsius. In fact, it was the mass of a cube of water that measured 10 centimeters on a side.
